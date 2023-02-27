The Mobile City Council will consider providing $1.5 million to Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood’s office to help deal with an ongoing backlog in criminal cases.
The item, sponsored by Mayor Sandy Stimpson, will appear on Tuesday’s council agenda as a three-year intergovernmental agreement between the city and Blackwood’s office. The agreement would give $500,000 per year to Blackwood’s office for three years to support criminal investigations, crime prevention and prosecution of criminal cases, according to a statement from the city.
“Ever since our judicial system was severely slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, local prosecutors have been working diligently to address a backlog of thousands of local criminal cases,” Stimpson said in a statement. “As the newly elected District Attorney, Keith Blackwood has already proven to be a dedicated partner in our mission to make Mobile a safer place to live, work and raise a family. We are thankful we’re in a position to support and expand upon the great work his staff is already doing.”
The funding for the office would come out of the city’s budget surplus and would be another way Stimpson’s administration has found to improve criminal justice through unconventional means, according to the statement.
Since taking office in 2013, the Stimpson administration has spearheaded several efforts to make critical changes in state law. Previously, the City of Mobile also partnered with the Mobile County Commission to provide direct financial support to local courts and has invested in new virtual courtroom technology to help streamline criminal proceedings, according to the statement.
“We are thankful the City of Mobile recognizes the urgent need for more funding as we continue to combat crime and seek justice throughout Mobile County,” Blackwood said. “With this funding, the Mobile County DA’s office will be able to bring on the additional resources needed to balance the increased caseload, allowing us to serve the citizens of Mobile County at a higher capacity”
The agreement is only temporary and would expire after the three years are over. The agreement will be on Tuesday’s agenda for first read and the council is not expected to vote on it this week.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
