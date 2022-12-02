The city could change the way it annexes new areas before it acts to bring in new potential residents from the West Mobile area.
Beginning as early as its next regular meeting on Tuesday, the Mobile City Council could debate an ordinance to amend the city code, which sponsors say will lead to a more transparent process when growing the city.
Council President C.J. Small, a co-sponsor of the agenda item, said the idea for the ordinance came from recent comments from residents regarding transparency, as the city considers adding residents and land.
“We had citizens come down asking about transparency,” he said. “The transparency there is in the process the more trusting citizens will be about what’s happening.”
The change would require the city to hire a third-party to conduct an annexation feasibility study. It would also require the city to provide information related to tax revenue and the amount of services already provided in the area.
“We would rather have a third party conduct the study because many residents don’t trust the government,” Small said.
Officials with Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office have previously said the rollout of an annexation plan could come after the holidays. The administration has been vague about what a plan might look like because the possible plans have shifted from time to time. At one point, the city was looking at adding 26,000 West Mobile residents to the city limits. The addition of that many residents would make Mobile the state’s second largest city. However, most recently, an administration official has said the number has changed.
District 2 Councilman William Carroll, a co-sponsor of the amendment, said the move helps the community better understand what’s going on. It will also help “unite the council” when it comes time to vote to allow a referendum.
“Our hope is it’s a process that’s transparent and open to the public,” he said. “We hope it’s a plus that puts us in the right direction and unites us.”
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a n
