When it comes to making a decision on trash and garbage pickup for the 19,000 newly annexed residents of Mobile, the City Council will now have two options.
While a technical issue with a $1.2 million-per-year Waste Pro contract could threaten to delay the issue, Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office has added a $1.5 million-per-year contract with A1 McDuffie Sanitation to Tuesday’s agenda, which gives councilors the option to vote either one up or down. The city becomes responsible for trash and garbage removal in the annexed areas on Oct. 1.
“We wanted them to have both options,” city spokesman Jason Johnson said in a phone interview. “Our focus is to deliver these services by Oct. 1.”
WastePro and McDuffie were the top two of a total of three bidders, city attorney Ricardo Woods told councilors before the last meeting. The issue with Waste Pro’s bid came to light when Kenneth Havens, McDuffie owner, complained to councilors his competition submitted an incomplete bid.
He asked the process be re-bid or the bid be split between Waste Pro and McDuffie.
Woods told councilors there was no time to split the bid before the Oct. 1 deadline. When asked by several members of council, Woods said the areas Waste Pro left blank wouldn’t have impacted the bid anyway.
Both contracts are for three-year terms. When asked if the contracts can be renewed beyond that, Chief of Staff James Barber said “anything can be renewed.” When pressed on whether this contract would lead to further privatization of the citywide Public Works department, Barber said “no.”
“You will never see a complete privatization, but possibly a hybrid where a contractor picks up places the city can’t is the best option for us right now,” he said.
City officials argued that given the delay on new garbage trucks and the intricacies of hiring additional personnel, it would not be possible to provide garbage and trash pickup prior to Oct. 1 without a third-party contract.
The city will provide garbage carts for the new residents.
