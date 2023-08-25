Mobile city council 2023

When it comes to making a decision on trash and garbage pickup for the 19,000 newly annexed residents of Mobile, the City Council will now have two options.

While a technical issue with a $1.2 million-per-year Waste Pro contract could threaten to delay the issue, Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office has added a $1.5 million-per-year contract with A1 McDuffie Sanitation to Tuesday’s agenda, which gives councilors the option to vote either one up or down. The city becomes responsible for trash and garbage removal in the annexed areas on Oct. 1.

Dale Liesch is assistant managing editor and a reporter with Lagniappe. He can be reached at dale@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.