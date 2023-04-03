Annexation advocate Freddy Wheeler expects the Mobile City Council to move forward with a plan to grow the city once the results of a study from PFM Financial on revenue projections is made available.
Wheeler, who serves as secretary of the West Mobile Annexation Committee, believes the financial firm will validate the numbers Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office has already provided showing that any of the four study areas would bring in additional revenue for the city.
“Given what the city has said before, I would expect the [Mobile City Council] to move forward and allow the referendum,” Wheeler said.
The council will meet with members of PFM staff to discuss the study at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 10 in the first floor auditorium of Government Plaza. Public comment will not be taken.
The four study areas all bring in enough residents from West Mobile to increase the city’s population over 200,000 — an important threshold when it comes to federal grant funding.
The maps vary in the amount of population brought in and the impact on Black voting power dilution. Despite the study-area maps showing the city growing by taking in large swaths of land in what is currently considered West Mobile, which has a majority of White residents, none of the maps reduce Mobile’s current Black majority population completely and all increase the overall population over the 200,000 person threshold.
The largest change in population comes from what the administration has dubbed “Study Area A.” The “A” map increases Mobile’s overall population to 213,000, which would make it the state’s second-largest city, behind Huntsville. In plan “A” the Black and White voting-age populations are almost equal at just over 47 percent and just under 47 percent, respectively.
The second-largest population change comes from “Study Area B.” The “B” map grows the overall population to 209,109. It dilutes Black voting power less significantly than “A,” leaving a Black voting-age population of 48 percent, while the White voting-age population grows to 46 percent.
Furthermore, the map for “Study Area C” shows the city growing to 205,109 people. In “C,” the Black voting-age population decreases from 50 percent to 48 percent. The White voting-age population increases from 44 percent to 46 percent.
“Study Area D” increases the city’s overall population to 203,779. The Black voting-age population in “D” decreases to 48 percent and the White voting-age population increases to 46 percent.
Wheeler said he hopes the council elects to move “Map A” to a referendum, but he realistically expects five members to agree to bring “Map B” forward. However, he added he has no idea which way the council might go.
“I have no idea,” he said. “It depends on how much revenue they want to have.”
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
