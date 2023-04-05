The Mobile City Council will set a date for a special election to replace District 6 Councilman Scott Jones at its next regular meeting, according to a statement released today.
Jones abruptly resigned from office during the council’s meeting Tuesday. During the meeting’s comment period, he said he was leaving due, in part, to the city’s continued support of AltaPointe Health Systems, especially after the mental health facility was on the losing end of a $7-million jury verdict over sexual abuse of a patient. Jones has taken a strong stand against AltaPointe, which handles mental health care across the state, going so far as to call for the resignation of its CEO Tuerk Schlesinger.
In the statement, the council cited state law and a previous attorney general’s opinion, which made Jones’ resignation in a public meeting effective immediately.
“As such, Councilmember Jones ceased to hold office at that point and the District 6 Council seat is now vacant,” the statement reads.
While Jones added he was resigning due to AltaPointe and “other reasons,” he did not elaborate on what those reasons were. A google search of his Shenandoah Road address shows his house was listed through real estate website Zillow as for sale by owner. The MLS listing for the home confirmed it moved to “pending” the day before his resignation, according to sources with access to the real estate listing service, indicating the seller has accepted a contract on the property. It has been on the market since Feb. 13.
When asked to comment on these details, Jones wrote in a text message he would hold a press conference on “Thursday or Friday” to answer questions.
Jones won the seat in 2021 to replace retiring councilor Bess Rich. Initially Jones faced three other challengers, including Josh Woods, Daryl Pendleton and Tony Dughaish. Jones, with the endorsement of Rich, eventually won election over Woods in a runoff.
In a phone interview on Wednesday, Woods said a second run for the seat is a definite possibility.
“There is interest,” he said. “We came very, very close to winning last time and there are not a lot of times in politics where you get a second chance.”
Dughaish said in a Facebook message that he hadn’t made up his mind.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
