Bienville Square improvements

Mobile’s iconic Bienville Square park could be getting a multi-million-dollar makeover, if the Mobile City Council approves a contract next week to begin the work.

The council could vote as early as Wednesday, July 5, to approve a $3.2-million deal with JPayne Organizations to improve walkways, lighting and make other improvements to the park.

Dale Liesch is assistant managing editor and a reporter with Lagniappe. He can be reached at dale@lagniappemobile.com

