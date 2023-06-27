Mobile’s iconic Bienville Square park could be getting a multi-million-dollar makeover, if the Mobile City Council approves a contract next week to begin the work.
The council could vote as early as Wednesday, July 5, to approve a $3.2-million deal with JPayne Organizations to improve walkways, lighting and make other improvements to the park.
Carol Hunter, secretary of the Downtown Parks Conservancy, said the improvements include widening the central plaza as much as the trees will allow and replacing the surface with blue stone and granite.
“There will also be a lot of lighting enhancements, especially in and around the fountain, but throughout the park as well,” she said.
Ketchum Fountain, the centerpiece of the park, has been fully restored by Robinson Iron in Alexander City. It is currently in storage awaiting to be replaced. The fountain was moved in August 2021, but won’t be placed back at its location until, at least, a new basin for it to pour into is acquired.
Hunter said seat walls will replace fencing along the fountain as well as be added around what the Conservancy is calling a central lawn.
“It increases the opportunity for seating for those who don’t want to use the seating that’s already there,” she said. “We’ve found that in newer and refurbished parks with that kind of seating, it’s really popular.”
Some additional trees will be planted as well, Hunter said.
There will also be major park improvements that will not be seen, she said. For example, the project calls for improved irrigation and a fix for the soil compaction that has threatened the trees at the park.
“The soil is so compacted there, it’s almost as hard as concrete,” Hunter said. “Protecting trees is paramount. The architects have worked very closely with Urban Forester Peter Toler.”
As for a timeline, Hunter said if the council approves the contract on July 5, the contractor will get a notice to proceed in the next two to three weeks and work can begin.
During the roughly six months the improvements are being made, the park will be closed to the public. Hunter said she anticipates the work extending into January but expects the project to be completed by the 2024 Carnival season.
