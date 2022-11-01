Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration has targeted the first part of 2023 as a possible timeline for the introduction of a new annexation proposal.
Details of the plan have been limited, but that hasn’t stopped speculation over what impacts the addition of new residents would have on current residents. It also hasn’t stymied discussion of annexation at Mobile City Council meetings. The regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1, was no exception.
Beverly Cooper, founder of local voting rights group Stand Up Mobile, urged the city to release plans on annexation as soon as possible to allow all residents to take part in the debate.
“We ask the administration to release current annexation proposals,” she said. “Conversations are being held; we believe they should be made public.”
Speaking at the meeting, Cooper said every resident should be considered a “key stakeholder” and should be allowed to participate in the ongoing discussions.
Council President C.J. Small told Cooper he has invited leaders from various groups to meetings on the possibility of annexation, including Stand Up Mobile. He said he wanted groups with large followings that could then disseminate information publicly to avoid large meetings where it might be hard to hear.
He added the city and the council were planning community meetings and public meetings in the future to further discuss the issue.
“We won’t make a quick decision,” Small said. “Every citizen will have an opportunity to voice their opinion.”
Small said his main concern over annexation was the city leaving older, underserved areas of the city behind when it expands west. As an example of this, Small pointed to the millions of dollars in reserve funds Stimpson’s office has grown since he became mayor. Small argued not enough of those funds have gone to help communities like his in District 3.
“Some $30 million of that surplus went into District 3, but it wasn’t used to help the residents, he said. “It went to the airport.”
Small said he also has to listen to constituents who elected him who fear the eastern neighborhoods of the city will be left behind, as well.
“It’s not a Black or White thing in my book. I have to represent the people in my district,” he said. “I have to listen and if we bring new areas into Mobile, are we going to be left behind? We get criticized already for things going out to West Mobile. If that happens, we’ll be criticized more and more.”
District 2 Councilman William Carroll said the “elephant in the room” when it comes to annexation is racial demographics and voting power. Carroll said there is a fear among those in the Black community that bringing in any number of residents from West Mobile would dilute the Black voting-age majority in the city and could determine the political makeup of the city for decades to come.
“There’s fear that the small voting-age majority the Black community holds will dilute,” he said. “I’m concerned about it, to be honest.”
Carroll also mentioned the disappearance of neighborhoods in District 2 and the displacement of residents from one area of the city to another. Specifically, he mentioned the closing of public housing complexes, including Roger Williams and Josephine Allen.
Despite his comments, Carroll said the city will have to make a decision about growth; it will have to find a way to grow from within its boundaries in addition to whatever happens with annexation.
The Rev. David Richie, a Black pastor of Gulf Coast Christian Center, countered Carroll’s and Small’s concerns over annexation.
“When I hear reasons refuting annexation that centers around quotas of ethnicities and taking away monies from one part of the city at the expense of adding new people and boundaries, it sounds so apples and oranges type thing to my ears and my reasoning,” he said. “I believe there are more people who think like me than you would imagine.”
Richie also argued that there will always be parts of the city in “disrepair,” so waiting until everyone is satisfied would not be possible.
“It’s hard for me to believe that the vision of Mobile growing geographically and numerically is not the vision of all who love this amazing city,” Richie said. “If not, we have multiple visions, which create division.”
Despite debate about a possible plan, councilors contend there is no solid plan and administration officials confirm a proposal is not finalized yet. City spokeswoman Candace Cooksey told reporters layers of work remain on a possible plan before it can be made public. Those layers include a revenue analysis, a legal analysis and conversations with West Mobile neighborhoods over interest in joining the city.
“There are several steps we have to take before we can go public,” she said.
This somewhat refutes comments made by District 6 Councilman Scott Jones who told those at the meeting a plan was “80 percent” completed. Cooksey said that was “[Jones’] number.”
District 5 Councilman Joel Daves said he would only support annexation if it resulted in a gain in net revenue for the city. The previous plan, in 2019, did that, he said, but was voted down due to lack of a supermajority vote of five members. Instead, it failed 4-3 along racial lines.
Dell Sawyer, chairman of the West Mobile Annexation Committee, did not speak at the meeting, but was impressed by the level of debate the issue has garnered to this point.
“I think it was a productive conversation on annexation,” he said. “We have to have a plan to look at. A lot of it [right now] is hearsay.”
