After decades of neglect and years of failed plans, the Mobile City Council officially moved forward with renovation of the Civic Center.
A plan dubbed the “Jones-Carroll amendment” after compromise sponsors District 6 Councilman Scott Jones and District 2 Councilman William Carroll was approved 6-1 by the body at its regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 29. District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds was the only dissenting vote.
The approved plan allows the city to follow the suggestions of architecture firm Populous in either renovating the Civic Center’s domed arena or remodeling the dome and the attached theater. The plan also provides flexibility for other additions while working within the constraints of the Downtown Development District, a form-based zoning code approved for the area in 2014.
“Thank you to everyone involved in the compromise,” Carroll said, following the vote. “There is now an opportunity to do something special for the city of Mobile.”
Marie Dyson, president of the Church Street East neighborhood association, applauded the compromise.
“The Downtown Development District code works; it’s consistent,” she said. “This plan keeps the form-based code. We totally support it,”
Jim Backes, a Church Street resident, agreed.
“We believe this is a step forward for the Civic Center,” Backes said. “Our desire is for the administration and council to proceed with diligence in enacting this plan.”
The plan allows for the renovation of the Civic Center, but also allows developers to add restaurants, retail and even a hotel to the area, Carroll said. The area representative also hopes current business owners might consider opening a second location near a new-look arena in the future.
Reynolds voted against the plan, saying he hadn’t seen the amendment in question. He was told by Carroll and city attorney Ricardo Woods that the amendment had been previously discussed at a council committee meeting.
“I have no idea what the amendment is,” he said. “It came up all of a sudden and there was nothing provided to me. I have no idea what I’m voting on and neither does the rest of the council.”
The approved plan is just the beginning of a potential project. Carroll still believes the area needs a “solid master plan” because of additional opportunities brought by the waterfront, the return of Amtrak passenger rail service and the potential for the Alabama Department of Transportation to change the current layout of the interstate interchanges downtown.
“We’re going to need a more developed master plan for the area,” he said.
Carroll said questions also remain over how to pay for the plan the council just approved. In addition to the renovation of the Civic Center, the plan includes a new six-story headquarters for the area’s U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The building includes a parking deck with 800 to 1,100 spaces, which the city will provide $25 million toward its construction.
In all, Carroll said, the city could end up spending close to $200 million on the renovation of the arena, theater and the building of the garage.
“It’s a lot to think about with the state of the economy right now,” Carroll said. “Does the city want to go into that much debt?”
Councilors’ feelings on reaching an agreement for the renovation were probably best summed up by District 5 Councilman Joel Daves, who told those in attendance it was something he didn’t expect to ever see.
“There are a few things I never thought I’d see in my lifetime and the council reaching an agreement on the Civic Center was one of those things,” he said.
New animal shelter
In other business, the council could vote on a $1.3 million design contract for a new animal shelter as early as its first meeting in December. The contract is with Clark, Geer, Latham and Associates, as well as architecture firm Johnson Ryan, Animal Services Director Robert Bryant said.
The goal for the new shelter, Bryant said, would be to update the 57-year-old structure currently housing the shelter, as well as provide more space to keep strays and provide room for community programs, like spay and neuter clinics. The additional space will also allow for better medical care for animals at the shelter, he said.
“This won’t just build a new facility, but will also help accommodate programs,” he said.
While the design costs $1.3 million, construction of the new facility is expected to cost about $10 million and the city is planning to spend no more than $15 million total on the entire project, Bryant said.
Recycling
The council could also vote as early as Tuesday, Dec. 6, on a $100,000 expenditure to support a state grant to study recycling in the city and county. Chief Resilience Officer Casi Callaway told councilors the grant would pay for a study from consulting engineers Stearns, Conrad and Schmidt to look at what type of recycling works best for residents. One of the options for residents of the city of Mobile includes curbside recycling, Callaway said. Other options include building a transfer station for recyclables or finding better dropoff locations.
The study is also in conjunction with the city’s attempt to gauge the need for a third citywide dropoff location, in addition to the ones at Pinehill Drive and the city’s western annex.
