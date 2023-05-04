While redistricting will not be required if annexation is approved by the Mobile City Council and a referendum is successful, at least some members are hopeful the city will take the additional step to rebalance the population.
District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds said it would be “most beneficial” for the city to redraw district lines so the city’s population remains balanced in the seven areas.
“We’ve shown an ability to get it done previously, in regards to race,” he said.
In 2022, the council approved a redistricting map that officially gave the city a Black voting-age majority in four of seven districts for the first time in its history. Proponents of the plan said it would give Black voters the best chance at electing the person of their choice to represent them in Districts 1, 2, 3 and 7. While Districts 1, 2 and 3 have had a Black majority for many years, the council’s last redistricting gave District 7 a 53 percent Black voting-age majority.
Some opponents of annexation point to this historic vote from last year as a reason for councilors to deny the right of referendum to residents west of the city limits, fearing an influx of White residents could lead the council to upend the progress it made if redistricting comes back up.
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson has previously said he hopes the city can redistrict if and when annexation is approved, but his office has also said they want to maintain the four Black voting-age majority districts as is. Following the council meeting on Tuesday, May 2, city Chief of Staff James Barber said the administration has looked at redistricting models and believes District 7 would remain majority-Black regardless of how many people are brought into the city.
The city is currently considering four annexation study areas. Each would grow the population above 200,000, which is an important threshold when it comes to federal grant opportunities. Each would also make Mobile the state’s second-largest city and each would be revenue positive, according to a validation study performed by financial services firm PFM.
Even under a low-growth scenario, the city of Mobile would bring in about $105 million more than it spends in the next decade if it chose to annex the largest portion of West Mobile currently under consideration. Map “A” would bring in around 26,000 residents and have the largest impact on revenues, according to the study. Map “A” would also have the biggest impact on demographics, making the voting-age population in the city almost even between White and Black residents. The other maps — “B,” “C” and “D” — would bring fewer West Mobile residents in and would result in less revenue for the city; however, they would also have less of an impact on demographics.
Reynolds believes those who oppose annexation are standing in the way of progress for the city. He didn’t mince words when talking about the “generational opportunity” standing in front of him and his colleagues.
“It’s ridiculous that a few would try to be disruptive to the future health of the city,” Reynolds said. “People are excited about the opportunity to make the city viable for decades to come. I think the vast majority of people want to see the additional $100 million-plus come into the city.”
District 1 Councilman Cory Penn said a decision on redistricting would depend upon if an annexation vote were successful and how many people would come in.
“We have to look at it and see how many come in,” he said. “We also haven’t made a decision on it. We haven’t picked a map.”
Penn said the city doesn’t have to redistrict legally until the 2030 Census numbers are released in a little less than a decade. However, if Map “A” is chosen, it would bring in nearly a district’s worth of residents, which should be a consideration. He said he would continue to take feedback from constituents on the issue before making a decision.
District 5 Councilman Joel Daves thinks the city should redistrict if annexation is successful.
“I think we should go ahead and do redistricting,” he said. “I am also committed to making sure District 7 remains at a 53 percent Black voting-age population.”
In an email message, District 7 Councilwoman Gina Gregory wrote the decision to redistrict depends on the amount of population brought in through annexation.
“The legal opinion I’m getting based on [the] Zoghby [Act — the state law setting up Mobile’s current form of government] is that we can redistrict following an annexation, but we don’t have to,” she wrote. “However, if there is for example a 10 percent increase in the population of a district due to annexation, without redrawing the lines we could get into issues of voting rights and being underrepresented. In that case, I believe the council should or would have to go through a redistricting process again.”
Gregory wrote she prefers Map “A” because it brings in the “most people and the most revenue.” Reynolds said he preferred “A” as well, but said it was due to encroachment from other cities. For instance, Semmes is getting more aggressive when it comes to annexation, he said.
“It’s as much defense as it is offense,” Reynolds said. “We’re seeing the growth of Semmes. If the city is going to take a bite of the apple we need to take the biggest bite we can.”
Daves said he would be for whichever map can secure five votes.
Legal questions
The Zoghby Act only requires redistricting every decade, city spokesman Jason Johnson confirmed in a text message. As for legal challenges related to proper representation, if the city does add people and doesn’t redistrict, he said the city’s legal staff is researching that.
Lori Lein, general counsel for the Alabama League of Municipalities, said there is no state law governing redistricting.
Jess Unger, a senior staff attorney with the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), said the city would most likely need to redraw district lines to avoid future lawsuits based on the federal Voting Rights Act.
“Mobile will almost certainly need to redraw the City Council districts after any annexation,” Unger said. “Otherwise, the city would be vulnerable to legal action given the malapportioned populations.”
Unger added that SPLC and local groups, like Stand Up Mobile, urge the city to “consider carefully” the “racial justice impacts” of any future redistricting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.