Baldwin County appears to have a clear path forward for $26.1 million in remaining American Rescue Plan money (ARPA) after a three-hour-long special work session Wednesday morning in Robertsdale.
Highlights include two new water towers, mental health renovations to the county jail, touchless restroom upgrades and a public health vaccination site and shelter.
Though most of the projects still have to be reviewed for documentation and appear on a regular commission agenda for formal authorization, the meeting served to conceptualize a spending plan for the money two weeks after an emotionally intense discussion of the topic in December.
“One of the things I want to kind of hone in on is trying to get a better vision of exactly what this body wants to do with these funds,” Roger Rendleman, the county’s ARPA representative from the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA), told the body.
Several projects slated to improve certain county roads would have to be decided later because a new stipulation for ARPA infrastructure projects passed congress with the Omnibus spending bill, he said, and the U.S. Department of the Treasury is still setting those regulations.
Nevertheless, Rendleman was optimistic the meeting could produce a workable vision for Baldwin County’s ARPA funds.
“We have an opportunity here to invest and move Baldwin County forward,” he said. “Regardless of how you feel about it, I think, really, let's look at this as it’s our money.”
District 1 Commissioner James “Jeb” Ball said he would like to see every cent of the county’s $43 million ARPA allotment directed to projects.
“Our goal as a body, I think, is to spend every dollar on projects, not anything else,” he told Rendleman. “I want the bank account to be zeroed out at the end of the day and have things to show that we spent it on these projects – no extra.”
New water towers for Silverhill and Summerdale are among the projects commissioners preliminarily greenlit for ARPA funding.
Commission Chairman Charles “Skip” Gruber said the pair of water infrastructure expansion projects each seeking $1 million of the county’s ARPA funds should be approved “as long as they got their ducks in a row and have everything they need for us to give to ACCA.”
Alan Killen, the engineer working on both projects, told commissioners on behalf of Summerdale Mayor David Wilson that building the new water tower would help the city accommodate new residents.
“They’re a very growing municipality with their location on the [Baldwin] Beach Expressway and [State Route] 59, and without this project they were looking at turning down about 750 new homes because they would not be able to supply water,” Killen said.
Other projects granted permission to move forward through the process are renovations for a possible mental health wing at the Baldwin County Jail, touchless upgrades for county restrooms and purchasing the Old Vaughn School near Stockton for a public health vaccination and shelter site for roughly $1.3 million.
Gruber thanked everyone for attending what he and Underwood agreed was a productive use of time.
“I think we made more progress today than we ever have,” he said, emphasizing the importance of staying on track and fulfilling the projects they aim to serve with ARPA funds. “I think we got a good thing going, so let's keep it this way.”
Interim County Administrator Ron Cink said the plans the commissioners made excited him for the county’s future.
“I’m ecstatic about today,” Cink said. “The commission made some very good decisions, good value based decisions for the Baldwin County community as a whole from top to bottom. I think as we move forward these projects are going to really show a really good thing for the county and the commission.”
Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
