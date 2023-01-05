Baldwin County ARPA work session

Baldwin County commissioners and department heads met Wednesday morning in Robertsdale to chart a spending plan for its remaining $26.1 million in ARPA funds.

Baldwin County appears to have a clear path forward for $26.1 million in remaining American Rescue Plan money (ARPA) after a three-hour-long special work session Wednesday morning in Robertsdale.

Highlights include two new water towers, mental health renovations to the county jail, touchless restroom upgrades and a public health vaccination site and shelter.

Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.

