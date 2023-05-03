It is a song Sen. Chris Elliott, R-Josephine, sang before. Expanding the Baldwin County Commission to five members would improve the body’s efficiency, he said. Current commissioners, however, said it is a change they do not need or want.
At the end of three more weeks of advertising, Elliott plans to file a bill that would create a new position on his native county’s commission, one that would be elected every four years as a chairman with figurehead cachet and voting power.
“Having four members on a deliberative body comes with its challenges, and this is something that I brought up in 2018 when the new commission was sworn in,” Elliott, a former commission member and chairman, said Friday. “You look around this state at some of the faster-growing communities and counties — like Madison County, for example — that have a long-time, full-time, nonrotating chairman, how they’ve run and how they’ve been successful. I have long thought that would be good for Baldwin County as well.”
The change would direct the county’s 10 appointed department heads to one person, rather than reporting to each of the four commissioners equally, he said. With the so-called “fifth commissioner,” constituents would have a specific person to whom they could voice their concerns or ideas.
“If you need something from the city of Daphne you go see Robin [LeJeune, the mayor]; if you need something from Orange Beach you go see Tony [Kennon, the mayor],” Elliott said. “If you need something from the County Commission you spin the wheel and get a different chairman every year. That continuity between chief executives, I think, hamstrings us when we are planning regional priorities.”
Under the current legislation, this chairman could be elected from any part of the county without the need for redistricting, he said. The main goal, Elliott said, is getting the legislation passed and implementing the structural change for the betterment of the county.
However, every member of the commission expressed their opposition to Elliott’s bill on Monday.
The current structure has operated with few issues since the 1930s, Chairman Charles “Skip” Gruber said. Elliott’s fifth commissioner would have total power over county affairs, he feared, and legislators would decide the county’s future instead of the people who elected them.
“It’s almost like a mayor,” Gruber said. “We don’t have that many separated 2-2 votes, and if there is, [the agenda item] will come around and get presented again.”
When she first campaigned for her seat as District 3’s commissioner, Vice Chairwoman Billie Jo Underwood remembered asking former Rep. Steve McMillan how the county could get things done with an even number of commissioners.
He told her three out of four votes can pass an item, and anything less than that does not pass, Underwood said.
“I am not in favor of adding more politicians to government,” she said. “We are working together fine.”
District 1 Commissioner James “Jeb” Ball simply said he was “highly opposed” to Elliott’s idea.
“With the four county commissioners, we’re good with what we’ve got,” District 2 Commissioner Matt McKenzie said. “I gotta back my guys up.”
The commission passed a unanimous resolution during their regular meeting Tuesday morning urging legislators not to support Elliott’s plan.
