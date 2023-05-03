Baldwin County Commission 2022-23

Baldwin County Commissioners (L-R): James "Jeb" Ball (District 1), Matt McKenzie (District 2), Vice Chair Billie Jo Underwood (District 3) and Chairman Charles "Skip" Gruber (District 4)

It is a song Sen. Chris Elliott, R-Josephine, sang before. Expanding the Baldwin County Commission to five members would improve the body’s efficiency, he said. Current commissioners, however, said it is a change they do not need or want.

At the end of three more weeks of advertising, Elliott plans to file a bill that would create a new position on his native county’s commission, one that would be elected every four years as a chairman with figurehead cachet and voting power.

