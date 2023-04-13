The Mobile County Democratic Executive Committee said it has “grave concerns” about the city’s annexation proposal and has come out against it, according to a statement.
The committee’s concerns come largely from fears that bringing into the city limits residents of majority White West Mobile would have a negative impact on the city’s Black majority, especially when it comes to the four Black voting-age majority districts created during the last redistricting cycle.
“The committee is mindful of the historic use of discriminatory redistricting and annexations to undermine the political power of Black communities in Alabama and notes the likelihood that the recently drawn fourth Black council district will never be realized if the proposed annexation occurs,” the committee said in the statement.
Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office has publicly presented four different annexation study areas and the council has asked for and received a third-party validation study by PFM Financial on those areas.
While all the annexation options bring Mobile’s population above the 200,000 threshold needed for enhanced federal grant funding, only three of the four have the city maintaining the population threshold past the 2030 Census. The area known as “Map D” would see Mobile’s population drop to about 198,000 by 2030, the PFM study showed.
All four area maps also have various impacts on the Black voting-age population of the city. “Map A,” which potentially brings in the largest number of West Mobile residents into the city, would drop the Black voting-age population of the city from 50 percent to about 47 percent. The White voting-age population would increase as a result of “Map A” from 44 percent to about 47 percent.
The other study areas would decrease the percentage of Black voting-age population by varying degrees, with the least impact being a result of “Map D.”
The PFM study also showed that annexation would bring in $105.7 million more in revenue than it would cost in expenses over a 10-year period.
In a statement of its own, Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office said the committee’s concerns are based on “false information, or a lack of understanding.”
“Simply put, there is not an outcome or scenario of the annexation referendum for any of the four study area maps that can or would change that commitment to preserving four majority Black voting-age council districts,” city spokeswoman Candace Cooksey said in the statement. “This is the first administration that ever attempted and achieved four majority Black City Council districts during a redistricting process. Any suggestion that we would want to undermine this accomplishment is absolutely false.”
A simple majority, or plurality of Black voters in the city or in any one district is not good enough, the county Democratic Executive Committee said in the statement. The council must consider factors that have led to disenfranchisement among communities of color.
“The council should take into account the rates at which communities vote in addition to the voting age population because of the number of citizens disenfranchised as a result of a discriminatory criminal justice system and apathy caused by the decades of being ignored and neglected by city government,” the statement read. “The committee urges council members to consider the short and long-term implications of their vote on the citizens they represent.”
In the statement, Cooksey invited the county Democratic committee to meet with Stimpson’s office to “review the data-driven facts.”
“It is our hope that after being armed with the true facts, they would reconsider their position,” the statement read.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
A validation study by PFM found that the city could bring in $105.7 million more than it spends if it annexes a portion of West Mobile into its city limits. Currently, Mayor Sandy Stimpson's office has proposed four maps that each alter the city's population in different ways.
While all the maps increase the population above 200,000, Map A brings in the most people, but also brings the city's Black voting-age population nearly level with the White voting-age population. Map B brings in fewer residents, but impacts the Black majority less. The same can be said for Map C. Map D would have the least significant impact on the Black majority, but would also result in the city's population declining below 200,000 by 2030.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.