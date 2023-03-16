Baldwin Master Plan work session

Baldwin County leaders met in Robertsdale to discuss a new master plan for development and land use. More meetings could take place in February and March.

Residents concerned about Baldwin County’s growth will be able to express themselves at a public hearing in Robertsdale on Thursday, Mar. 23.

The Baldwin County Planning and Zoning Department announced its intentions to update the county’s development and land use plan in January. Director Matthew Brown said the plan has not been updated since 2013, and his department redrafted it to fit what Baldwin County looks like 10 years and 45,000 new residents later.

