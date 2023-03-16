Residents concerned about Baldwin County’s growth will be able to express themselves at a public hearing in Robertsdale on Thursday, Mar. 23.
The Baldwin County Planning and Zoning Department announced its intentions to update the county’s development and land use plan in January. Director Matthew Brown said the plan has not been updated since 2013, and his department redrafted it to fit what Baldwin County looks like 10 years and 45,000 new residents later.
At the January meeting, Brown told elected officials and members of the public that the plan will serve as a guideline for growth in the county’s zoned areas. Protecting rural ways of life, preserving the environment and improving connectivity between communities are among the document’s guiding themes.
The document will not, however, set rules for unzoned areas, nor will it have the power to create or change regulations. Brown said it would serve only as “a reference tool.”
He added comments submitted to his department have generally been divided between general support and concerns the plan did not go far enough.
“Considering the diverse priorities throughout the county, our aim has been to strike a reasonable balance,” he said in January, “and that is, I think, everybody’s goal.”
Brown told Lagniappe in a Thursday afternoon email no changes have been made to the substance of the plan since the January meeting. Staff have only updated the boundaries of urban areas on the plan’s Future Land Use Map.
The Planning and Zoning Department has only received two comments from members of the public since the meeting, he added. One asked that county subdivision regulations and zoning ordinances “resemble the requirements of the particular municipality to ensure greater compatibility as the municipality expands,” and the other “presented general concerns about the rapid growth in the county and requested more focus on infrastructure needs.”
Brown said the public will have more opportunities to review the proposed plan before it is adopted.
“If the Planning Commission recommends approval, we will work on incorporating all the changes in the document and then schedule a public hearing before the Baldwin County Commission,” he wrote. “With the document changes and notice requirements, I expect this second public hearing would take place in May, at the earliest.”
The public hearing begins at 4 p.m. at the Baldwin County Central Annex in Robertsdale. Comments may be submitted to planning@baldwincountyal.gov.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.