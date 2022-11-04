The Baldwin County Planning and Zoning Commission must approve a 68 Ventures subdivision application near Fish River it denied in August, according to a summary judgment filed in Baldwin County Circuit Court on Friday, Nov. 4.
Daphne-based real estate development company 68V Pay Dirt, LLC filed a complaint in August charging the planning commission violated a “mandatory ministerial act” when it did not approve the company’s Sherwood Grove subdivision at its regular meeting on Aug. 4, even though the property met every requirement laid out in the county’s subdivision regulations. According to the complaint, no commissioners commented on any “technical deficiencies” or noncompliance with regulations.
“Experienced Commission members recognized that the approval was a mandatory ministerial function and that the application could not be denied simply because they did not like the proposed development,” the complaint reads, noting the motion to approve the planned residential development failed by a vote of 4 to 5 with one abstention. Commissioner Bill Booher did not participate in the vote because “he knew the commission did not have standing and the developer had rights.”
The complaint stated a notice of action posted the day after that cited “water and runoff issues and traffic concerns” as reasons the commission denied the application. However, Baldwin County’s subdivision regulations do not list those as reasons for denial, the complaint read, concluding the planning commission “acted arbitrarily and capriciously in denying approval.”
Greg Bordenkircher, counsel for 68 Ventures, told Lagniappe the subdivision regulations state any application that meets its requirements and has been recommended for approval by the planning director and county engineer, “then the commission shall grant it.”
“The law is very clear if those requirements are met it must be granted,” he said. “While we appreciate some residents are concerned about growth, we want to make sure that we follow the rules that are set before we buy the land, before we develop the land. So, it is important that everyone clearly understands what the rules are and that the rules are followed as they are written.”
When asked whether the planning commission will add the approval to its next meeting agenda or appeal the decision, Baldwin County Commission spokesperson Taylor Bufkin told Lagniappe they are still evaluating the order and did not have a decision as of Friday afternoon.
Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
