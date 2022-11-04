12079293_908767379204175_8735978712072131693_n

 By Gabriel Tynes

The Baldwin County Planning and Zoning Commission must approve a 68 Ventures subdivision application near Fish River it denied in August, according to a summary judgment filed in Baldwin County Circuit Court on Friday, Nov. 4.

Daphne-based real estate development company 68V Pay Dirt, LLC filed a complaint in August charging the planning commission violated a “mandatory ministerial act” when it did not approve the company’s Sherwood Grove subdivision at its regular meeting on Aug. 4, even though the property met every requirement laid out in the county’s subdivision regulations. According to the complaint, no commissioners commented on any “technical deficiencies” or noncompliance with regulations.

