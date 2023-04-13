While most students spend their time worrying about a homework assignment or an upcoming athletic event, hundreds of students across Mobile County are spending their time debating issues pondered by upper-level global officials on a daily basis.
Held since 1977, the Davidson Invitational Model United Nations (DIMUN) has served as a platform for students across the county to discuss and offer resolutions to worldwide problems as representatives for countries across the globe. This year's summit focused on everyday issues such as civil rights, famine and disease and current problems such as the war in Ukraine. Refugee crises and cyber terrorism were also up for discussion.
According to Davidson teacher and sponsor of the DIMUN group Ginger Golson, 325 students from 10 schools were on hand to participate in the two-day event at the Mobile Convention Center.
Golson said the event allows students to broaden their horizons by focusing on problems plaguing other parts of the globe, not just at home.
“It expands their perspectives beyond U.S. news,” Golson said, “which is not something they have to do very often.”
Hannah Broders and Bailey Baxter, both seniors at Davidson, serve as chairpersons for the executive council and help oversee the event. They both have been participating since their freshman year.
Both Broders and Baxter concurred with Golson regarding the need for students to take it upon themselves to remain informed about what’s going on around the world and the model UN helps push them in the right direction.
“I think global-mindedness is a really important factor in everyone’s lives because I think even though we like to believe it, the U.S. isn’t in a bubble,” Broders said. “So the (model) United Nations really shows us we need to care for the future of the entire world, not just countries next door.”
“Because you’re having to actively debate the issues, you’re forced to read up on global news for every topic,” Baxter said. “It’s so expansive and it matures your perspective on the world because you’re having to put yourself in the shoes of a third-world country or a major power and seeing how those dynamics play out on a global scale is incredible.”
Broders said while the event serves as an opportunity for students to come together to learn about the issues plaguing the globe, it also provides an opportunity for underclassmen to find their “voice” on a larger scale.
“I feel like students are given a voice,” Broders said. “I watched a lot of freshmen this year and while they might not have had the procedures down perfectly, they’re getting up and using their voice and it's the first opportunity they’ve had (to experience) what they’re saying actually be listened to. And I think that’s a really valuable first experience for people.”
Fellow Davidson senior Pratham Gupte took part in the event previously and was on the fence for a while as to whether or not he wanted to continue this year.
However, when he got the chance to represent a global power like the United States as a delegate during the event, the decision came easy.
“This year I decided to do it because I wanted to be a major power like the U.S.,” Gupte said. “That gives us a lot more power to discuss and lead the discussion to what we want to talk about, so I liked how we have a more active role and the uniqueness of DIMUN.”
Gupte said he plans to attend the University of South Alabama where he hopes to pursue a career in cybersecurity — one of the many issues discussed by the group on Thursday.
He said getting the opportunity to tackle a topic he could potentially have a career in is one of the many reasons he elects to participate year after year.
“In my council, we shifted funds from typical military resources to cybersecurity and protecting against cyberattacks,” Gupte said. “It was really interesting to see how important this facet is in defense and just in general consumer health as well.”
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
