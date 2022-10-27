A legal dispute over customer territory between the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System and Mobile County’s water utility may not be coming to an end, following a Thursday meeting.
The board of the Mobile County Water, Sewer and Fire Protection Authority voted 4-1 to reject a memorandum of understanding between the two entities. Jack Boatman was the only dissenting vote.
The MOU presented to the board was meant to serve as a framework for a settlement document that would end a federal lawsuit brought by the county water system arguing MAWSS was illegally encroaching on territory the Mobile County Commission had set aside for Mobile County water.
While most of the board seemed eager to end the suit, members wanted to make changes to the MOU, including removing provisions that would’ve given MAWSS exclusive rights to an area within the county water service map. Instead the county water board wants to allow MAWSS access to industrial projects already in the works and then be granted first right of refusal on all other industrial or commercial projects within its service area.
“My understanding is within those areas where there are projects coming down the pike MAWSS would be given access,” Boatman said. “On other projects that come up, we would get first right of refusal based on the timeline of the developer.”
Basically, Boatman and others wanted to accept the “concept” of the MOU with changes.
Only one member, Michael Burdine, seemed unwilling to drop the lawsuit entirely.
“If you drop this lawsuit and MAWSS doesn’t live up to what it said it would do, you have no recourse,” he said. “That’s what happens if you drop this lawsuit without a ruling from a federal judge.”
Burdine has said he believes giving into MAWSS’ demands would weaken the board and eventually allow it to be taken over.
It’s unclear whether the MOU approved by the board will be accepted by MAWSS.
