Golf

Cypress Creek Golf Course

 Photo courtesy of Mobile County

Mobile County's new Cypress Creek Golf Course is offering more ways to hit the links.

The Mobile County Commission approved interim pricing effective Nov. 1 that includes $2,000 annual memberships and weekday green fees as low as $30.

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com or call his desk, 251-445-8813.

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