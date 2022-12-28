Alabama-Supreme-Court
By Jason Johnson

Alabama’s Supreme Court justices agreed the Gulf Shores City Board of Education does not have the same share in Baldwin County’s one-cent sales tax that county schools have, ending a year-long legal dispute that questioned the tax’s constitutionality.

A lawsuit filed by Gulf Shores schools and Kelly Walker, a Gulf Shores resident, in September 2021 wanted relief from Alabama State Board of Education Superintendent Eric Mackey, Baldwin County Revenue Commissioner Teddy Faust, Jr. and the Baldwin County Commission, and called for sales tax proceeds to either be directed toward the four-year-old school board or be ruled unconstitutional entirely.

Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.

