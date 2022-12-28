Alabama’s Supreme Court justices agreed the Gulf Shores City Board of Education does not have the same share in Baldwin County’s one-cent sales tax that county schools have, ending a year-long legal dispute that questioned the tax’s constitutionality.
A lawsuit filed by Gulf Shores schools and Kelly Walker, a Gulf Shores resident, in September 2021 wanted relief from Alabama State Board of Education Superintendent Eric Mackey, Baldwin County Revenue Commissioner Teddy Faust, Jr. and the Baldwin County Commission, and called for sales tax proceeds to either be directed toward the four-year-old school board or be ruled unconstitutional entirely.
“The plaintiffs contend that the tax proceeds generated by the local-tax act are included in the Foundation Program and can be apportioned to the Gulf Shores Board,” Justice Michael Bolin wrote in an opinion published on Dec. 22. “However, the plaintiffs have not demonstrated to this Court how the local tax is ‘collected for the purposes of participating in the Foundation Program’ and, therefore, how the proceeds of the local tax are allocable to the Gulf Shores Board.”
The act that established Baldwin County’s one-cent sales tax is 12 years older than the state act that created the Foundation Program to fund public education across the state, he wrote, declaring it is not the court’s job to rewrite local tax legislation and redirect funds.
Regarding Walker’s claim the tax is unconstitutional because she and other Gulf Shores citizens do not see the money they pay benefit their school system, Bolin wrote that while her claim has some standing, her tax payments are ultimately beneficial because they help fund the Baldwin County Juvenile Court, district attorney’s office and the general fund.
“Walker, and the other citizens residing in the Gulf Shores school district, undoubtedly benefit from the allocation of the local-tax proceeds to those other entities because those entities provide services on a countywide basis,” he wrote.
Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools.
