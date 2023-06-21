Alabama has until July 21 to draw a new congressional map with more than one Black-majority voting district, a panel of three federal judges in Birmingham ordered on Tuesday afternoon.
Lagniappe previously reported Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall filed a notice with the judges in the case of Allen v. Milligan that state lawmakers could redraw the map in a special session held from July 17 to July 21.
In their order, the judges upheld that request, adding attorneys for the state must provide status updates on the process on July 7 and July 14.
“If the Alabama Legislature is unable to enact a new plan, because the preliminary injunction remains in effect, the parties are advised that the special master and cartographer will commence work on a remedial map after July 21,” the order reads.
Objections to the legislature’s proposal must be filed on or before July 28.
On June 8, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed with the judges that Alabama may have violated a section of the Voting Rights Act when it drew only one Black-majority district in its 2021 congressional map, and ordered them to draft another plan.
Gov. Kay Ivey still has not formally announced the July special session to redraw the map, as of Wednesday morning.
