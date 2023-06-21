New congressional maps

Possible congressional maps for redistricting Alabama following the Supreme Court's ruling in Allen v. Milligan.

Alabama has until July 21 to draw a new congressional map with more than one Black-majority voting district, a panel of three federal judges in Birmingham ordered on Tuesday afternoon.

Lagniappe previously reported Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall filed a notice with the judges in the case of Allen v. Milligan that state lawmakers could redraw the map in a special session held from July 17 to July 21.

