Three federal judges in Birmingham rejected the Alabama Legislature's proposed redistricting map because it did not include more than one district where Black voters made up a majority of the electorate.
Sen. Vivian Davis Figures, D-Mobile, introduces the Milligan plaintiffs' map on the Senate floor on Wednesday. Her amendment to Sen. Steve Livingston's, R-Scottsboro, plan failed.
A panel of three federal judges in Birmingham rejected a congressional voting district map Alabama lawmakers passed this summer and on Tuesday ordered a special master to draw one with a second Black-majority district, according to court documents.
U.S. District Court Judges for the Northern District of Alabama Anna Manasco and Terry Moorer and Circuit Judge Stanley Marcus wrote in a Tuesday morning order in the case of Allen v. Milligan they are “deeply troubled” and “disturbed” by Alabama’s proposed voting district map, which does not have more than one district where Black voters make up a majority of the electorate. In that document, the judges ordered Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen not to use the Legislature’s latest map in any upcoming elections, and told a special master and cartographer to get to work on a new map that follows the court’s rules.
“The law requires the creation of an additional district that affords Black Alabamians, like everyone else, a fair and reasonable opportunity to elect candidates of their choice,” the judges wrote. “The 2023 plan plainly fails to do so.”
The map the Legislature approved along party lines is a combination of maps presented by Rep. Chris Pringle, R-Mobile, and Sen. Steve Livingston, R-Scottsboro. Both maps divided the Black Belt counties, even though the U.S. Supreme Court in June considered the area a community of interest that should be preserved. The plans also kept Mobile and Baldwin counties in District 1 under U.S. Rep. Jerry Carl, R-Mobile.
The map lawmakers approved set District 2’s Black voting age population at 39.9 percent and District 7’s at 50.65 percent. In that plan, District 2 would give Black voters an “opportunity” to elect a candidate of their choice, and District 7 would retain its status as a Black-majority district. Mobile and Baldwin counties remain in District 1.
Though many Democratic lawmakers said the map would never see a Black candidate win a seat in Washington, D.C., both chambers of the Legislature voted in its favor and Gov. Kay Ivey signed it into law hours later on Friday, July 21.
Plaintiffs in the Milligan case told the three-judge panel the Legislature’s map “did not cure the unlawful voter dilution” that they previously identified, and it did not add another voting district where Black voters could elect a candidate of their choice, according to Tuesday’s order.
“The Milligan plaintiffs contend that the state intentionally discriminated against Black Alabamians in drawing the 2023 plan, in violation of the Equal Protection clause of the 14th Amendment,” the order reads. “Because the 2023 plan does not include an additional opportunity district, we conclude that the 2023 plan does not remedy the likely Section 2 violation that we found and the Supreme Court affirmed.”
In challenging Alabama’s 2020 redistricting map — the reason lawmakers redrew the map this summer — plaintiffs in the Milligan case argued the map may have violated Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which draws from the U.S. Constitution’s 15th Amendment and prohibits governments from denying a person’s right to vote based on their race. The three-judge panel sided with the plaintiffs, and the case went to the U.S. Supreme Court in 2022. By a vote of 5-4, the Supreme Court affirmed the Birmingham court’s ruling.
“Under the Voting Rights Act, the statutory framework and binding precedent, the appropriate remedy is, as we already said, a congressional districting plan that includes either an additional majority-Black district, or an additional district in which Black voters otherwise have an opportunity to elect a representative of their choice,” the Birmingham judges wrote.
The district court ordered the special master and his team to file three plans to address the possible Voting Rights Act violation by the end of the day on Monday, Sept. 25. The special master could use the map the Milligan plaintiffs drafted as background, the order reads.
The Milligan map would have split Mobile and Baldwin counties into separate districts, adding the city of Mobile into a redrawn District 2 with Montgomery and putting Baldwin County with the Wiregrass counties in a redrawn District 1.
Democrats and Republicans in Mobile and Baldwin counties did not seem surprised by the court’s ruling.
Sen. Vivian Davis Figures, D-Mobile, said Tuesday she expected the three-judge panel would overrule the Legislature’s map. Figures introduced the Milligan plaintiffs’ map in the special session, but the map did not pass.
“I’m happy that was the ruling, so now we just wait to see what the actual map is going to be,” Figures said. “Of course, I’m hoping that it will be the Milligan map that I introduced, or something very, very close to it that includes Mobile.”
Jess Unger, a voting rights attorney with the Southern Poverty Law Center, said the SPLC agrees with the court’s decision. In an emailed statement, she expressed optimism the new map will truly give Black Alabamians a chance in the state’s elections.
Baldwin County Republican Party Chairman Patrick McWilliams said a map must be in place by October before the upcoming election season. It would not surprise him if the court gave the state a new map close to that deadline to eliminate the chance of a legal challenge, he said.
“They may give us something that we may like or be agreeable with down here in coastal Alabama, but I just got this bad feeling that congressional District 1 is going to be from the Alabama-Georgia border all the way across to the Alabama-Mississippi border, which is not going to be good for us or the Wiregrass,” he said.
The Alabama Republican Party said Tuesday they are “disappointed,” but respect the court’s ruling.
“We trust that the state will ultimately prevail in its litigation,” they said in a statement.
In a statement, Carl vowed he would fight “unelected bureaucrats” to keep Mobile and Baldwin counties in the same district he has represented since 2021.
“Once again, we have seen activist judges thwart the will of our elected legislators,” Carl said. “South Alabama is a community of interest and needs a congressman who represents the entire region. It’s time we put the 2020 redistricting behind us and get on with the people’s business.”
