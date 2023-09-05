A panel of three federal judges in Birmingham rejected a congressional voting district map Alabama lawmakers passed this summer and on Tuesday ordered a special master to draw one with a second Black-majority district, according to court documents.

U.S. District Court Judges for the Northern District of Alabama Anna Manasco and Terry Moorer and Circuit Judge Stanley Marcus wrote in a Tuesday morning order in the case of Allen v. Milligan they are “deeply troubled” and “disturbed” by Alabama’s proposed voting district map, which does not have more than one district where Black voters make up a majority of the electorate. In that document, the judges ordered Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen not to use the Legislature’s latest map in any upcoming elections, and told a special master and cartographer to get to work on a new map that follows the court’s rules.

