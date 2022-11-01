Professional basketball player and Mobile native Demarcus Cousins is chiming in on the local race for Mobile County District Attorney.
On Monday, Cousins appeared in a video posted to social media on behalf of Moshae Donald, the Democrat candidate for DA, explaining he knows Donald’s work ethic “on a personal level” and encouraged his followers to support her.
Cousins, a former standout at LeFlore High School and an All-America center at Kentucky in 2010, is a four-time NBA All-Star. He currently plays for the Denver Nuggets.
“I know she’s passionate about, not only fighting for peoples’ rights but just being right in general, doing things the right way,” Cousins said in the one-minute video. “This (Mobile) is a city that has been stuck in its ways for as long as it’s been in existence. We need change. Change can start with electing Moshae Donald as the district attorney of Mobile County.”
Cousins goes on to explain Donald has his support and he encouraged “everybody that supports [him] should go out and support her as well.”
Highlighting his history in the city, Cousins says he knows first-hand the struggles Mobile citizens have and have to overcome. He said the change in the DA’s office “could be the start of something special” and “a start in heading in the right direction.”
The Mobile County DA’s office has been held by Ashley Rich, a Republican, for the past 12 years. After launching a re-election campaign in 2021, Rich reversed course and announced in January 2022 she would be retiring at the expiration of her term. She has endorsed her chief assistant district attorney Keith Blackwood, who is now the Republican nominee.
Donald and Blackwood will be facing off during the Nov. 8 general election next Tuesday.
