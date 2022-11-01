Demarcus Cousins

Professional basketball player and Mobile native Demarcus Cousins is chiming in on the local race for Mobile County District Attorney.

On Monday, Cousins appeared in a video posted to social media on behalf of Moshae Donald, the Democrat candidate for DA, explaining he knows Donald’s work ethic “on a personal level” and encouraged his followers to support her.

