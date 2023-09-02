Cover_040215
Editor's note: This story was originally published by Lagniappe in 2015.

Before he founded a tropical utopia called Margaritaville, Jimmy Buffett grew deep roots along the Gulf Coast. He was born in Pascagoula and spent a majority of his youth living in Mobile. Although he now calls New York and the Caribbean home, his time on the Gulf Coast has become the stuff of local legend.

Jimmy Buffett cut his teeth in Mobile before moving to Nashville and international stardom.

