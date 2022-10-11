Golden Glove championship banners hang across the top of the walls at Dexter’s Fitness Center.
To outsiders, the banners overlooking a boxing ring situated at the back of the facility might simply represent an accomplishment inside the ring. But for those affiliated with the Hope Boxing Academy, the banners represent success found both on and off the canvas.
Founded in 2009 by Dexter Sutton, the academy — located at the aforementioned fitness center — has played a vital role in hundreds of lives of at-risk youth in Mobile through a combination of boxing and life lessons intended to make the students more well-rounded individuals while keeping them on the right path.
Boxing is, of course, the main reason why most kids join the program. But what separates the academy from others, according to the chairman of the board for the academy, Leavie King, are the extra steps taken to ensure the kids in the program manage to find success in all aspects of life.
“Boxing is the draw. It’s the unique caveat for these kids to say, ‘Hey, I want to learn about boxing,’” King said. “But when these kids join the program, they have to participate in the full program.”
The “full program” encapsulates three teaching prongs, which every student must participate in to remain in the program. Students have to be a member of a leadership class provided by the program. They also have to take part in mentorship and tutoring classes offered through the program with the help of community partners.
Those in the program box for one hour every day. But from Monday through Wednesday, each participant comes in knowing they have other obligations to fulfill. On Monday, students attend leadership classes and on Tuesday they receive tutoring. Mentoring classes are held on Wednesdays.
With these three areas a focal point for the academy — as well as the self-discipline and work ethic learned through boxing — the hope is each student who steps into the ring will use the skills and attributes they learn to achieve a much larger goal than winning a fight or two once they make it to the end.
“It’s about boxing, but the focus is not about boxing,” King said. “The focus today is really about helping all of our students in our program graduate. That’s the main focus of the Hope Boxing Academy.
“As far as the kids that actually stick with the program and go through it all the way, 100 percent of them graduate. If they stay, they graduate and we think that’s a big deal.”
Most of the kids enrolled in the program come from public schools in Mobile that are struggling, according to King. And while King said the program isn’t necessarily targeting any specific demographic, those from city schools are oftentimes the ones who need help the most.
“Our specific demographic are any kids that really want to excel at life and we want to show them that we are a program that can really help you do just that,” King said. “Most of the kids are from inner-city schools because those are the kids that need that additional support system. They are in schools that are struggling. We find that those are the kids that really gravitate towards our program because of the ability to say, ‘Hey, I’ve got all this energy that might be leading me in a bad direction.’ And we come in and try to take that energy that you might have misdirected and direct it this way.”
Now in its 11th year of operation, the academy has over 20 students in the program. It can enroll up to 25 at a time. Feedback for the program over the years has understandably been rife with resounding praise from parents of students who see it through to graduation.
But for those who leave the program due to relocation or other factors out of the students’ control, King said he has received comments from parents expressing a desire to have their children remain a part of the program.
“One thing we have heard from parents of those kids that have had to relocate before finishing the program, they tell us they wish their kids had been able to stay in the program,” King said. “Because this program is so different in terms of the iterations of mentorship programs and things of that nature, they miss the uniqueness of this program.”
The program also allows for students to travel to participate in tournaments, exhibitions and other boxing-related competitions. Traveling once a month, the program goes throughout the Southeast with the most recent competitions held in New Orleans, Biloxi and Orlando.
By traveling while participating in the academy, some kids are getting an opportunity to expand their horizons when they otherwise may not have the ability to, according to King.
“They are able to see our area and travel beyond Mobile,” King said. “Like most kids in the inner-city areas — and of course not all of our kids are from the inner-city areas — but for those that are, they may not have the capacity to be able to travel far away. So this program allows for them to travel and see other areas of our regional areas and have communication and relationship-building with other kids outside of this area and that helps them become more well-rounded kids.”
With the amount of success the program has seen and the impact it has had, those in charge of it want to see the capacity of the program increase to allow for more lives to be impacted for the better.
King said the ideal scenario would see the program double in size to be able to have 50 youths in the program at once.
Exactly how the program will add to the number of students in the program remains to be seen. But when the time comes for the program to expand, King is hopeful there might be a fruitful partnership on the horizon with the Mobile County Public School System.
“We are already having conversations with the school system to say, ‘Let us be an avenue to send your kids to,’” King said. “We would like to make sure every school knows this program is here but we would also like to provide this program in a smaller setting to each school that actually wants it.”
King said if the partnership happens, the hope is the program can expand to the school system in 2024.
The man behind the program
When Dexter Sutton started the Hope Boxing Academy, he did so with his younger self in mind.
Growing up in South Florida, Sutton was introduced to the sport at a young age. With memories of sitting with his father and uncles in front of the TV watching boxing greats like Muhammad Ali fight, he knew early on the sport was something he wanted to pursue.
“Boxing really helped me out a lot when I was in Florida because there was a lot of drug activity going on at that time,” Sutton said. “My goal was to become a professional boxer. And I know that for me, personally, boxing really kept me focusing on my dreams and goals and kept me off the streets and doing other things. That’s why I started the academy. I saw what boxing did for me and I felt like I could do the same thing for these kids.”
Sutton moved to Mobile in 2000 where he soon joined the Saraland YMCA. After working out one day, he was approached by a trainer to join a fitness class at the facility. Sutton agreed to join the class to work on his cardio and quickly realized his passion for physical fitness.
At the time, Sutton was working as an assistant manager at McDonald’s, which he admittedly did not enjoy. Understanding boxing and fitness were the two areas he wanted to pursue in his life, Sutton took a leap of faith.
He took a step down in his role — as well as a pay cut — at McDonald’s from assistant manager to shift manager to become a personal trainer at the YMCA.
“I knew at some point I would be able to build myself back up,” Sutton said. “My wife wasn’t happy with it at the time, but she stuck with me to where we are now.”
And where he is now is the owner and operator of his own gym changing lives, one day at a time.
Back when he was a personal trainer for select clients at the YMCA, he trained retired Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Gary Cooper. Inspired by Sutton’s story and his vision of helping the youth of Mobile through boxing, Cooper gave Sutton $40,000. And fueled by the general’s generosity, the Hope Boxing Academy was born.
Since its inception a decade ago, hundreds of kids have gone through the program. And one thing Sutton has learned when teaching students is patience is a virtue.
“You can’t approach every kid the same because every kid doesn’t learn the same way,” he said. “Some kids require a different approach and you have to be patient with them. Because I have been doing this for so long, it’s just become natural for me to do it. Some kids pick it up faster than others, but for those that don’t pick it up as fast, you just have to be patient with them and can’t give up on them.”
The program started at the Dearborn YMCA. But as the program grew, Sutton knew he had to expand to help more kids stay on the right path.
Eventually, Sutton was able to relocate his gym and the program to its current location on Government Street. Finally able to have a fully operational boxing program, Sutton has tended to each student with the same end goal in mind.
“We try to install discipline and character to each kid that comes in here,” he said. “You have to respect your team members and we don’t allow kids to pick on each other, tease each other, call each other names and things like that. My end goal for these kids is for them to learn how to be productive citizens and learn how to take control of their lives and achieve their goals and aspirations, whatever those may be.”
Success for Sutton’s students hasn't just come from outside the ring. While students in the program have gone on to college, to start careers in the military and to other successful endeavors, some have been able to string together successful careers as boxers.
A former professional boxer himself, Sutton has coached multiple Golden Glove winners through the academy. Devarius McClendon and Elijah Grant were two participants in the program who have gone on to have extensive careers in boxing.
Grant has managed to work his way up in the standings to achieve a level of notoriety in the amateur boxing community. He won the Alabama championship in the light heavyweight division. Meanwhile, McClendon — who started training with Sutton at the age of 15 — has since turned pro after winning multiple Golden Gloves.
All told, Sutton’s students have won four state championships, one regional title and a host of individual fights.
Calvin Mitchell is one of the program’s current participants and has been a part of the program for four years. Mitchell, who is a sixth-grade student at Forest Hills Elementary School, said he enjoys boxing and the discipline he has learned has helped him at school and home.
“When I was little, my mom and dad said they could see me doing boxing so they brought me here,” Mitchell said. “I enjoy it. It’s a fun sport.”
Mitchell has only had one official fight so far. While the fight ended in a loss, his coach knows with a little more training and conditioning, those losses will start turning into wins.
“The only reason he lost is because he got a little tired,” Sutton said with a smile.
In an effort to raise money to fund more opportunities while allowing the students to showcase their talents, Sutton has organized the “Showdown in Mobtown.” The event is set for Saturday, Oct. 22. starting at 3 p.m. at Bishop State Community College. Tickets and sponsorship information is available on Eventbrite.com.
Prichard Boxing Academy
The Hope Boxing Academy isn’t the only program attempting to make a difference for area youth through boxing.
Gabriel Dortch is the founder of the Prichard Boxing Academy and has been involved with boxing in some capacity since the age of 6. The goal of his academy is to turn kids away from gun violence by using boxing as an alternative resource, Dortch said. He would much rather have kids fight it out using their hands than a more lethal force.
“I grew up in an era where you didn’t use guns. We fought if we had any issues,” Dortch said. “Unfortunately, we are not in a perfect world so you have to pick the lesser of two evils and we would rather use fists as opposed to guns.”
Since the program started in 2004, it’s had over 500 kids come through. Much like Hope Boxing Academy, the program has had a high success rate among the students participating.
“Since I started the program, I have yet to lose a student to gun violence and have only lost one student to the prison system,” Dortch said. “And the student we lost to the prison system, he wasn’t a bad kid, he just had to move and had to be taken out of the program.”
Not only do the students participating in the academy get a chance to work on themselves through boxing, but Dortch is also ensuring the students will be well-prepared for job interviews, college visits or whatever other professional opportunities might come their way. Every Tuesday, after boxing has finished for the day, Dortch spends time teaching his students how to tie a tie.
For Dortch, the hope is once they leave the program, they will be able to live their lives to the fullest while also being able to take whatever is thrown at them in life.
“Once you teach them everything you can, they have their own lives to live,” Dortch said. “So I want to make sure that I prepare them as best as I can. I pray for all of these kids that come through here. But I always tell them that as much as they may like their praises, they have to be willing to accept your shortcomings as well and be prepared to deal with those.”
Dortch has been set on making a difference in his community for a while. So much so that he has sought out political office, running for Prichard City Council in 2004 and mayor in 2020. While the attempts at making a difference in politics have not yielded results yet, Dortch has remained committed to the cause.
Originally focused solely on Prichard, Dortch now splits his time teaching and mentoring in Prichard and Daphne. Each location holds sessions twice a week.
In the ring, Dortch’s boxers have had an incredible amount of success. During its time in operation, the Prichard Boxing Academy has produced 15 Golden Gloves champions and 20 regional champions. The program has also had a female Golden Gloves national champion.
“It really feels good when you see a kid on the street that has been through the program and they say that they have started a business or are in college or maybe they started a family,” Dortch said. “Everybody in the community calls me ‘Coach’ and everybody is super thankful of the work we do here.”
