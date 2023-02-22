On Feb. 15, 2019, Artious “Smac” Walker jumped a downtown curb with his Smac Shack food truck and parked in the empty lot he rented at 263 Dauphin Street. It was his first time selling barbecue at Mardi Gras, and business was so good he returned the next year.
In January 2021, the year COVID canceled the parades and balls, Walker saw a “for sale” sign in the window of 267 Dauphin Street — the Weber’s building — with the adjacent lot at 263. He hoped the new buyer would still let him rent his spot during Carnival season.
Then he thought, “You idiot, the farm is for sale and I can be the one who buys it.”
“We are conditioned to put limits on ourselves,” Walker said. “I had to think bigger.”
The lot and building were owned by Jake Peavy, the World Series-winning baseball player from Mobile, who intended to remodel them into a House of Blues-style music venue. Plans changed and Peavy put the pair of properties up for sale.
Walker offered to purchase the properties and convert them into Box Owt, an indoor and outdoor food hall with a variety of food vendors.
“Jake could have sold these to other people, but he believed in my vision,” Walker said. “Box Owt doesn’t happen without Jake giving me this opportunity, and I will be forever grateful. His heart is in downtown Mobile and he is serious about making it better. I inherited those feelings from him when I bought this building.”
But the vision is taking longer than Walker planned. In a design photo on the Box Owt Facebook page, “Coming Spring 2022” was scratched out and replaced with “2023 Lawd Willin.” After a year of delays, Walker hoped phase one with outdoor vendors would open by the end of Mardi Gras. Instead, unforeseen delays and weather bumped the opening to early spring.
“It is disappointing that we missed Mardi Gras,” Walker said. “But we keep moving forward. We are so close and Box Owt will be great when it opens.”
Later phases include outdoor elevated decks, an indoor dining and event space, plus an upstairs venue area.
The Box Owt concept evolved from a food truck park with shipping containers to more permanent structures, but the purpose of providing a place for vendors to develop restaurant concepts remained the same.
“The success of Box Owt depends on the success of my vendors and their success depends on me,” Walker said. “They are invested in the dream on the other end, and I want to provide the opportunity for them to succeed.”
One of the vendors chosen by the Box Owt selection board was Stuart Donald, a local chef who has cooked at several restaurants in Mobile. He competed twice in the World Food Championships and is the co-host of the local radio show “Sip & Chew with Mike and Stu.”
Donald started The Mac and Cheesery in 2022 as a pop-up service, cooking around Mobile and testing what works in macaroni and cheese. The Mac and Cheesery’s permanent location at Box Owt is Donald’s first time having his own restaurant.
“I have thought about this for 20 years, but opening a restaurant for myself always seemed daunting,” Donald said. “Smac helped me take the steps that I should have taken a long time ago.”
The Mac and Cheesery will serve two classic mac and cheese recipes and four that rotate, along with soups and gourmet sandwiches.
“If this works, maybe the Mac and Cheesery becomes a concept I can franchise,” Donald said.
Other vendors include Lascatrachas Honduran food and D’s Carnival Treats from Dustin Ruben, a third generation of the Foster family, who has sold concession food at Mardi Gras for over 50 years.
Box Owt is the second food court concept to open on Dauphin Street. The Insider collective eatery opened in 2022 with Peavy as one of the partners.
“People say silly things about competition, but I have spent plenty of money at The Insider with my family or having meetings there,” Walker said. “I go there because I enjoy it. The food hall is a good idea and there’s enough space in Mobile for both of us. There is even talk of a third one coming downtown.”
After two years of building Box Owt, Walker has seen many sides of Mobile.
“Downtown Mobile is authentic, real and unpredictable with young people and old people and good smells and bad smells at the same time,” he said. “Only here can you see a Confederate biker gang driving down Dauphin Street as drag queens walk by. And it all fits.”
Early one morning, a homeless man called Walker to let him know his fence blew down during bad weather.
“By the time I arrived, an employee from the Downtown Alliance and a blind guy were holding up the fence trying to fix it,” Walker said. “You can’t recreate this anywhere else, and I am all in.”
Standing in the middle of the Box Owt courtyard, Walker pointed to a pile of bricks he found during construction that was made and laid by slaves. He told the history of the building’s ownership, starting with the Fernandez family.
Deeds show that one of the first owners of these lots on lower Dauphin Street was Claro Fernandez, a Spanish immigrant who purchased properties across downtown Mobile during the mid-1830s. He became a landlord, renting out brick homes as the cotton boom transformed Mobile from a small outpost into a prosperous and growing port city.
Claro died in 1844 at age 52, passing his properties to his young sons — Joseph, Clement, Francis and Manuel. Claro never married and left his sons in the care of their mother, Eliza Finley, a free woman of color.
With a Spanish father and a mother of African ancestry, the Fernandez brothers were Creoles. Light-skinned and often Catholic, Creoles were assigned a third racial category of “mixed ancestry” with a distinctive legal status and basic civil rights in the former French and Spanish territories along the Gulf Coast. That elevated status ended with Emancipation.
From the late 1860s to mid-1870s, the Fernandez brothers sold off the properties they inherited from their father. Mobile had gone from boom to bust after its economy collapsed.
Over the next 150 years, 267 Dauphin St. was owned by a variety of immigrants, including a German shoe dealer and a Syrian dry goods merchant who lost the building in a foreclosure sale in 1921.
Chazkel Werbolzski, an immigrant born in Lithuania, owned it for decades. Becoming a U.S. citizen in 1930, he changed his name to Charles Weber and gave his store the same name. He passed Weber’s to his daughter, Maxine Geiser, who died in 2013.
Next door, the building at 265 Dauphin Street burned in a fire in April 1988. The combined 263-265 lot was purchased by the Centre for the Living Arts and became “The Lost Garden” with urban gardens and art projects.
In 1979, Mobile submitted the Lower Dauphin Street District for the register of National Historic Places. The application listed 267 Dauphin street as the Fernandez building with the date 1867. It was described as a block of buildings built in the mid-1800s in the brick Federal style.
Walker is proud to bring the Fernandez/Weber building back to life. He said he’s not only the second Black property owner currently on lower Dauphin Street, but he is also the second Black owner of his building.
“There was a time when Blacks owning buildings in downtown Mobile wasn’t unusual,” Walker said. “It just took us 150 years to do it again.”
But owning a business and being a part of progress in Mobile wasn’t part of Walker’s original plan.
Walker grew up on Prichard Lane and left Mobile more than 20 years ago to get a degree in electrical engineering at Alabama A&M University. He settled with his wife, Latoya, in middle Tennessee, working for the Air Force and running his Humpty’s Hashbrowns, Chicken and Gourmet Waffles food truck on weekends.
“If someone asked me about moving back home, I stopped them before they could finish the word ‘Mobile,’” Walker said. “It wasn’t going to happen.”
That changed in 2016 when Walker’s mother was diagnosed with cancer and he moved back to be closer to her. His mother had called him “Pumpkin” since childhood and yelled, “Go, Pumpkin!” when he played linebacker at Blount High School. Walker said he couldn’t be tough with his mama hollering a nickname like that; he changed the nickname to “Pumpkin Smasher.”
“That became ‘Smasher,’ then ‘Smac’ in college because I talk a lot of smack,” he said. “I wish I could have gone back to my real name, Artius, but it was too late for that. Smac it was.”
After returning to Mobile, Walker fell in love with “the math of barbecue” and switched from waffles to brisket. He started building his Smac Shack food truck while his mother undergoing chemotherapy. She and his grandmother sat on the back porch watching him work and making notes.
“My mother and grandmother were both named Lilian and they had plenty of suggestions for what I should be doing,” Walker said. “The back porch and metal roof on Smac Shack were their idea.”
Walker’s mother cheered him on until she passed away in 2018. His grandmother died six months later. Walker had just named his daughter Lilian after both of them.
That much loss so close together taught Walker “to live fearlessly because life passes fast.”
“I am hardheaded and got a lot of ass whoopings as a kid, but everything that worked against me then is working for me now,” Walker said. “I can’t take ‘no’ for an answer. You can’t get rid of me.”
Walker described that hardheadedness as the “relentless optimism” that pushes him forward with the help of his family and a construction team that became like family. They include a retired police officer who worked in hostage negotiation in Washington, D.C., and a man who got sober to keep his job working on Box Owt.
Much of the construction work is from Marc-L Construction, owned by Marcale Williams, Walker’s best friend and best man at his wedding. Walker’s older brother, Harry Bracy, is “the drill sergeant keeping everything running.”
“The last few weeks, we have worked around the clock,” Walker said. “Harry and I left late at night and my dad came in for the overnight shift, putting down the bathroom floor. I couldn’t do this without my family.”
Walker said there is fear in success and failure, but he wants his two children to see that no one can tell them they can’t do something. He also put his 9-year-old son to work, passing down life lessons.
“I tell my kids their only failure is if they don’t push their hardest,” Walker said. “They are seeing a man pushing his hardest to make a dream happen and start a business that is good for his family and Mobile.”
That dream includes honoring the past by soon renaming his building after the Fernandez and Weber families and his three Lilians.
Four years ago, Walker didn’t know what he was doing when he first set up at 263 Dauphin Street. He accidentally pulled his Smack Shack the wrong way up the one-way street, then jumped out of his truck “silly excited to be serving barbecue at Mardi Gras.”
“Looking back, I was thrilled to just rent this lot for a couple of weeks,” Walker said. “I could not have imagined that I would soon own it and give myself and others a chance to grow our dreams. But here we are. Almost.”
