One man’s trash is another man’s treasure — or at least it could be treasure if the price is right.
For those who have been in the market for an outfit resembling a festive crustacean or in need of some inflatable martial artists, or those who are just simply in search of an addition to their weekend outdoor activities on the water, your time to buy may have arrived.
The city of Gulf Shores voted Monday night to declare certain personal property owned by the city as “surplus and unneeded.” The property deemed as such is now available for bids on govdeals.com and the auctions run for two weeks through Nov. 2.
Among the numerous items available are a "Craw Daddy" costume, blow-up ninjas, a Yamaha Waverunner, a ping pong table, football helmets and a red party suit.
Surplus sales for the city occur quarterly and are used as a way to get rid of some of the excess items sitting around while also receiving financial benefit from the things being sold.
The items come from different governmental areas and departments throughout the city, but most are in poor condition, according to Gulf Shores Public Information Officer Grant Brown.
“Any item of value must be surplussed,” Brown said. “Therefore, items from all departments including office furniture, old computer equipment, vehicles, building materials, etc. are disposed of through the surplus method. Most items are in poor condition and have lived out their expectancy and have little value compared to their original purchase.”
While these items might not be in the best condition, the city has seen a decent influx of cash in recent years due to them.
In 2021, Gulf Shores received $118,000 from that year’s surplus sale and in 2022, the city saw that number increase to $136,000. All of the funds go into the city’s general fund.
The city has surplussed a plethora of intriguing items over the years. However, Brown said the most intriguing item sold through a surplus sale for the city was a tennis court cover purchased by the Escambia County utility company in Pensacola. The cover was purchased for $90,000.
Some of the surplus items come from the Gulf Shores Police and Fire departments; they are eligible to be purchased by regular citizens just like other items in the sale.
Those items included seven vehicles, multiple laptops and desktop computers, a Panasonic camera, wireless radios and a plate reader among other items.
