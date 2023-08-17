Crescent closed
BY DALE LIESCH

A Mobile native is bringing blockbuster films back to the city’s central business district, as Crescent Theater is set to reopen under a new name and management.

Ziare Perryman, a 31-year-old native of the Dauphin Island Parkway area, wants to pull the curtain back on Push Cinema in October, after making some improvements to the theater.

Dale Liesch is assistant managing editor and a reporter with Lagniappe. He can be reached at dale@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.