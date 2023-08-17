A Mobile native is bringing blockbuster films back to the city’s central business district, as Crescent Theater is set to reopen under a new name and management.
Ziare Perryman, a 31-year-old native of the Dauphin Island Parkway area, wants to pull the curtain back on Push Cinema in October, after making some improvements to the theater.
“We’re just getting started,” he said. “We’re keeping it a theater, of course, but we need a little time revamping it.”
Perryman is looking to feature first-run blockbusters and independent films at the single-screen theater. He is in conversations with distribution companies right now to start bringing those movies to the facility. Perryman said the October opening date could feature showings of Denzel Washington’s Equalizer III.
Introduced to the film industry at a young age, Perryman said he began directing at the age of 15, while helping his brother produce music videos. He has directed a number of films that he has distributed to Amazon Prime Video. Perryman has also begun to lean into acting more recently, with appearances in the locally-filmed Spring Breakthrough and Cash Out II with John Travolta.
Perryman attended B.C. Rain High School, but got his GED at 17. He said he got interested in film after watching his brother perform in music videos. A short time later, he got behind the camera and never looked back.
