Before leaving for Europe, former Mobile priest Alex Crow informed a friend that he and the 18-year-old woman who traveled with him thought Jesus and the Virgin Mary told them both to leave, according to a letter that the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office made public Monday afternoon.

“It will be hard for you to understand what I am doing, but do not worry. It will all make sense one day,” Crow wrote in a letter to his friend Joshua, and other family and friends. “We know how this looks, but we are doing what we are told. Do not worry about defending us. This is hard for her [the young woman] too, but she knows she will always be safe if she does Jesus’ Will.”

