Before leaving for Europe, former Mobile priest Alex Crow informed a friend that he and the 18-year-old woman who traveled with him thought Jesus and the Virgin Mary told them both to leave, according to a letter that the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office made public Monday afternoon.
“It will be hard for you to understand what I am doing, but do not worry. It will all make sense one day,” Crow wrote in a letter to his friend Joshua, and other family and friends. “We know how this looks, but we are doing what we are told. Do not worry about defending us. This is hard for her [the young woman] too, but she knows she will always be safe if she does Jesus’ Will.”
MCSO redacted the young woman’s name from the letter, but it appears she may have signed her name beneath Crow’s signature. She is a recent graduate of McGill-Toolen Catholic High School where Crow regularly spoke to classes and heard confessions.
Crow wrote that the Virgin Mary told him to pen the letter to Joshua, and Jesus “told [Crow] that He wants [him] to leave.” Though leaving his life in Mobile behind will be hard, Crow wrote he cannot go against what Jesus told him to do.
“I am not leaving the priesthood,” Crow wrote. “I will never forsake my sacred duties. The priesthood is the greatest gift Jesus has ever given me, and I will treasure this gift forever.”
Despite Crow’s intentions, the Archdiocese of Mobile believes Crow “abandoned his assignment” as Corpus Christi Church’s parochial vicar and because his actions were “totally unbecoming of a priest,” he may no longer work as, dress as, or identify himself as a priest, in a statement published on July 26. A separate statement to members of Mobile’s clergy described Crow’s behavior as “scandalous,” and echoed that the former cleric may not continue his ministry.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.