Former Mobile priest Alex Crow admitted he was in love with the 18-year-old woman who traveled to Europe with him, and called himself her “husband” in a letter the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office believes was written for Valentine’s Day 2023, before she graduated from high school, Lagniappe has learned.
“Before we fell in love, I promised to always care for you and protect you, like a father,” Crow wrote to the McGill-Toolen Catholic High School student who graduated in May. “I still look at you and see a child, but in the best way imaginable. You are mine — no one else’s, and I will always be a father to you until I die.”
The letter comes hours after MCSO released a letter Crow wrote explaining Jesus and the Virgin Mary told him and the young woman to leave Mobile for Europe. This letter to the young woman may have been written in February 2023, months before the pair left the country.
Throughout the letter, Crow said he and the young woman “are married,” and referred to himself as her “husband” more than once. At the time, Crow was still the parochial vicar of Corpus Christi Church.
“I’m sorry I cannot give you a ‘normal’ Valentine's Day this year,” Crow wrote. “I wanted to do nothin more than buy you flowers but for fear of scandal I couldn’t. I almost stole some from the Mary statue but there were too many people around.”
Because he knew the young woman “[wanted] to make out,” Crow wrapped the letter up early.
He said they will have “so many wonderful and normal Valentine’s Days” when they are “with [their] family in Italy.” Besides Jesus, Crow wrote the young woman is “the most wonderful thing I’ve ever seen or held in my two hands."
Transcription of Alex Crow’s Valentine’s Day letter
"Dear ***********,
As I write this I’m still experiencing eye dilation, so I apologize if this is hard to read. I can barely read what I’m writing as I do this. Ha!
First things first: I love you, and I thank Jesus for you every day. You have made my life both astronomically more complicated and incredibly better at the same time. You are his gift to me.
Before we fell in love, I promised to always care for you and protect you, like a father. I still look at you and see a child, but in the best way imaginable. You are mine - no one else’s, and I will always be a father to you until I die.
Now, we are in love and we are married! I’ve never been in love before ( and I’ve never been married, obviously!), and I’ve never felt any of the feelings I have for you for anyone ever in my entire life. I promise that I will love you the absolute best I can, every single day.
I’m sorry I cannot give you a “normal” Valentines Day this year. I wanted to do nothing more than buy you flowers but for fear of scandal I couldn’t. I almost stole some from the Mary statue but there were too many people around. The chocolates were given to me by Miogron (ha). She took a few before giving them to me hence the ones that are missing. I hope you like the others though!
I know you want to make out so I’ll bring this to a close. When we are together, with our family in Italy (!!!), we will have so many wonderful and normal Valentines Days, but for now: Happy Valentines Day.
You are the prettiest girl who has ever lived, and I will always tell you that. You are perfect, and precious and, besides Jesus, the most wonderful thing I’ve ever seen or held in my two hands.
I will always love you, ***********. Sincerely, Your Valentine and Husband! Alex
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(1) comment
Look we all know what has to happen for them to be married. Someone say they didn’t consummate their marriage. OMG 😳
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.