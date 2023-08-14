Crow Letter

Former Mobile priest Alex Crow admitted he was in love with the 18-year-old woman who traveled to Europe with him, and called himself her “husband” in a letter the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office believes was written for Valentine’s Day 2023, before she graduated from high school, Lagniappe has learned.

“Before we fell in love, I promised to always care for you and protect you, like a father,” Crow wrote to the McGill-Toolen Catholic High School student who graduated in May. “I still look at you and see a child, but in the best way imaginable. You are mine — no one else’s, and I will always be a father to you until I die.”

Download PDF Crow letter and transcript

Email comments and news tips to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

jm.casper
jm.casper

Look we all know what has to happen for them to be married. Someone say they didn’t consummate their marriage. OMG 😳

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.