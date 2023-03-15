St. Mary Catholic School will be under new leadership when the next school year begins in August.
According to a press release from the Archdiocese of Mobile Office of Catholic Schools, Corinne Cuffle has been named the next principal of the school. She will begin her tenure as principal for the 2023-24 year.
Receiving her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College in Indiana, Cuffle then earned a Master of Education degree from the University of North Georgia in 2005.
Cuffle spent 15 years holding various positions in Forsyth County Schools in Georgia before assuming the role of principal of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School in Mobile from 2017-2020. Cuffle left St. Vincent de Paul to take the principal position with St. Patrick School in Terre Haute, Indiana in 2020 where she has been for the past three years.
“I want to express my tremendous enthusiasm for this next step for our St. Mary’s family,” St. Mary Parish Pastor Fr. Stephen Vrazel said. “For three years I had the privilege of working alongside of Corinne. She is one of the most capable, devoted and faith filled Catholic school principals I have ever encountered. She is among the greatest assets in Catholic education today. St. Mary’s is accustomed to excellence in leadership and administration, and I am confident that Corinne will continue that tradition.”
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
(0) comments
