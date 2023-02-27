On Friday February 24, 2023, at approximately 3:44 p.m., officers responded to O’Conner Street near Welworth Street in reference to one struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the driver of the vehicle was traveling southbound on O’Connor Street approaching Welworth Street when the male subject who was riding his bicycle westbound on Welworth Street ran the stop sign and was struck by the vehicle. The subject was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.
Domestic Violence, Assault
On Friday February 24, 2023, at approximately 2:00 a.m., officers responded to Spring Hill Medical Center in reference to an assault that occurred at 400 W. I-65 Service Road S., Econo Lodge. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim and her boyfriend had a verbal argument that turned physical. The subject struck the victim multiple times with a firearm causing non-life-threatening injuries to the victim. This is an ongoing investigation.
Trafficking Spice, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Pistol-Certain Persons Forbidden, Marijuana
On Friday February 24, 2023, at approximately 8:00 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on St. Stephens Road near Craft Hwy. The subject stopped, and officers detained the subject. During the inventory of the vehicle officers discovered a firearm and drugs inside of the vehicle. Samuel Whitlock, 37, was arrested.
Attempting to Elude, Pistol- Certain Person Forbidden, Marijuana
On Friday, February 24, 2023, at approximately 8:20 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle at Summerville Street near Barrett's Lane. Upon activating their lights and siren, the driver accelerated and led the officers on a pursuit that ended at the dead end of Petit Avenue. The occupants were detained, and officers discovered drugs and guns during an inventory. Bruce Mack, 22, Javonte Fuller, 19, and Tramaine Powell, 23, were arrested.
Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle
On Sunday, February 26, 2023, around 8:32 a.m., officers received a report of a disorderly subject at 60 Springdale Boulevard. Upon arrival, they found a female subject who had entered the victim's vehicle and refused to leave. After gaining entry, the officers were able to take the subject into custody. The arrested individual was identified as Shua Scott, 42.
Domestic Violence, Assault
On Sunday, February 26, 2023, at approximately 10:00 a.m., officers responded to a domestic violence complaint on the 900 block of Dawes Road. Upon arrival, they found that the subject had attacked his girlfriend with a blunt object. The subject fled the scene before officers arrived. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.
Domestic Violence, Assault
On Sunday, February 26, 2023, at approximately 7:20 p.m., officers responded to Providence Hospital in reference to an assault that occurred at 6845 Carol Plantation Road, Pearson Park Apartments. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the subject had assaulted her boyfriend with a knife. The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Kiara McBride,32, was arrested.
Attempting To Elude (X4), Juvenile in Possession of a Firearm (X2), possession of Marijuana
On Sunday, February 26, 2023, at approximately 10:00 p.m., officers received a report about multiple juveniles attempting to pull on car doors on Conti Street near Franklin Street. Upon arrival, the officers located the juveniles on St. Francis Street near Cedar Street. However, when the officers approached the juveniles, they fled on foot, leading to a brief foot pursuit by the officers. The four juveniles, ages 16 and 17, were detained and found to possess drugs and two firearms. They were taken into custody and transported to the Strickland Youth Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.