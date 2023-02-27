mobile police MPD

On Friday February 24, 2023, at approximately 3:44 p.m., officers responded to O’Conner Street near Welworth Street in reference to one struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the driver of the vehicle was traveling southbound on O’Connor Street approaching Welworth Street when the male subject who was riding his bicycle westbound on Welworth Street ran the stop sign and was struck by the vehicle. The subject was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.

Domestic Violence, Assault

