Truland Homes, a Baldwin County home construction firm with offices in Alabama and Florida, sold to D.R. Horton Homebuilders on June 30, according to a Wednesday morning statement.
The 13-year-old company Nathan Cox founded has generated more than $1 billion in home sales from its headquarters in Spanish Fort.
Cox called leading Truland Homes “the most rewarding experience” of his career and expressed confidence that Texas-based D.R. Horton can continue Truland Homes’ dedication to quality in Baldwin County and Northwest Florida.
“In conjunction with growing Truland Homes over the last decade plus, D.R. Horton has afforded us the honor and privilege of becoming the largest lot supplier within their Gulf Coast region,” Cox, the CEO of 68 Ventures and Truland Homes, said in a statement. “They have always treated us like their own while developing over 7,000 lots for them. There is no other group of people I’d rather bet the future of my family and our company upon. To say we are both grateful and fired up for the future is a tremendous understatement.”
Court filings show there are more than half a dozen civil lawsuits by Baldwin County residents against D.R. Horton active in Baldwin County Circuit Court at the time of writing. Charges against the company include bad faith, fraud and misrepresentation.
