Truland Homes, a Baldwin County home construction firm with offices in Alabama and Florida, sold to D.R. Horton Homebuilders on June 30, according to a Wednesday morning statement.

The 13-year-old company Nathan Cox founded has generated more than $1 billion in home sales from its headquarters in Spanish Fort.

