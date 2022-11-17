Prichard Water Board
By Gabriel Tynes

The former Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board operations manager, her husband, and a current employee were all indicted Thursday on theft charges related to misspent utility funds.

Nia Bradley, the former PWWSB manager, was formally charged with first degree criminal theft and aggravated theft by deception. Anthony Bradley, her husband, was charged with receiving stolen property and two counts of fraudulant use of a credit card. Teresa Lewis, PWWSB’s current fiscal services manager, was charged with theft of property and aggravated theft of property by deception, according to a statement from Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich's office. 

(1) comment

2_Wh33ler
2_Wh33ler

So where is oversight on water boards? Who is in charge of the boards in Bayou La Batre, Grand Bay, South Alabama Utilities? Does the corruption in Pritchard extend to other areas?

Report Add Reply

