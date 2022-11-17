The former Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board operations manager, her husband, and a current and former employee were all indicted over the past 24 hours on theft charges related to misspent utility funds.
Nia Bradley, the former PWWSB manager, was formally charged with first degree criminal theft and aggravated theft by deception. Anthony Bradley, her husband, was charged with receiving stolen property and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.
Friday morning, prosecutors arrested Randy Burden, the former Prichard Water public service supervisor, on charges of theft and aggravated theft by deception, adding him to their list of indictments against water board employees.
Teresa Lewis, PWWSB’s current fiscal services manager, was charged with theft of property and aggravated theft of property by deception, according to a statement from Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich's office.
The official charges for the Bradleys come months after Mobile County District Judge Zack Moore ruled their cases could move forward. The charges against Lewis are new. She was mentioned in a PWWSB meeting on Monday, Nov. 14. She was reached by phone briefly by a staff member, but was not in attendance.
Nia Bradley’s charges are related to charges for personal items and construction supplies made on a PWWSB-issued credit card, Anthony Bradley’s charges are related to more than $11,000 worth of household items purchased with the same credit card and found during a search of the Bradley’s home by multiple law enforcement agencies.
During a preliminary hearing in June Mike Morgan, a chief investigator with the district attorney’s office, told the court Nia Bradley spent more than $200,000 in fraudulent charges on high-end items from Gucci, Louis Vuitton and construction materials, like white siding, windows and other items. Morgan said she would also take steps to hide the spending on personal items from board members, including abbreviating the names of goods on requisition forms, or intimidating Lewis from presenting certain charges from the board.
Following the June hearing, Nia Bradley’s attorney Jason Darley argued the purchases were authorized by the board and meant as bonuses.
So where is oversight on water boards? Who is in charge of the boards in Bayou La Batre, Grand Bay, South Alabama Utilities? Does the corruption in Pritchard extend to other areas?
