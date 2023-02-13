SOS Towing Chase Dearman

Attorney Chase Dearman (center) is shown following the conclusion of a hearing where prosecutors agreed to drop insurance fraud charges against Gary Smith Jr. stemming from his and his late father's tow truck business.

A legal battle over tow trucks and fees that crippled a local business has come to an abrupt end with Mobile County prosecutors dialing back criminal charges.

After pursuing the charges for more than three years, impounding the business’s vehicles and seizing one truck through civil asset forfeiture proceedings, the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office hit the brakes on Monday and agreed to dismiss insurance fraud charges against Gary Smith Jr. pending a small-scale accounting of possible overcharges.

SOS Towing Tow Truck

Gary Smith Jr. holds up an American flag from one of his company's wreckers.
SOS Towing Company

Gary Smith Jr. is shown at the Mobile Police Department impound lot in 2022 reclaiming his company's tow trucks that were confiscated for a combined 13 months.
SOS Towing

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.