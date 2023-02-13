Attorney Chase Dearman (center) is shown following the conclusion of a hearing where prosecutors agreed to drop insurance fraud charges against Gary Smith Jr. stemming from his and his late father's tow truck business.
A legal battle over tow trucks and fees that crippled a local business has come to an abrupt end with Mobile County prosecutors dialing back criminal charges.
After pursuing the charges for more than three years, impounding the business’s vehicles and seizing one truck through civil asset forfeiture proceedings, the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office hit the brakes on Monday and agreed to dismiss insurance fraud charges against Gary Smith Jr. pending a small-scale accounting of possible overcharges.
Smith and his father, Gary Smith Sr., co-owned their family’s business, SOS Towing, and were both arrested during a 2019 probe into alleged violations of a city ordinance on wrecker fees.
With jurors prepared in the hallway outside of Mobile Circuit Judge Michael Windom’s courtroom, Assistant District Attorney Clay Rossi and defense attorney Chase Dearman agreed for the charges to be dismissed after multiple attempts to reach a plea. The only stipulation is that Smith review receipts of fees he’s charged dating back to February 2019. According to Smith’s family, the now-defunct business only towed six vehicles during that time. A hearing on March 9 to review the audit will ultimately resolve the case.
Following the trial, the Smith family issued a statement calling the charges “malicious and public persecution.”
“Today was finally the day. After years of proclaiming our innocence and fighting to clear our name, it is done,” the statement read. “The DA has dropped all charges. While completely overjoyed, the victory is bittersweet. With intent to completely vindicate ourselves and leave nothing to doubt, we have agreed to an accounting meeting to clarify rates that had been charged. Something that could have easily enough been done from the beginning instead of suffering through this malicious and public persecution initiated by a scorn[ful] assistant chief.”
Dearman said he “appreciates” newly-elected Mobile County DA Keith Blackwood and Rossi for resolving the case, and described it as a sign of improvement over the policies of Ashley Rich’s prior administration.
“The biggest thing about this was my client was emphatic he did nothing wrong — he would not plea or stipulate that he did anything wrong,” Dearman said.
In a statement to the media, Blackwood said, “This case was resolved today in a way to make the defendant pay restitution for his wrongdoing related to filing inflated insurgence claims through his towing business. The decision on whether or not the defendant will continue to be on the towing list lies with MPD.”
Smith’s charges originated in 2019 when the Mobile Police Department launched an investigation into overcharging for wrecker services. The investigation led to five towing companies being suspended for two months from the city’s call rotation, as they were following a 2015 memo distributed by MPD, which proposed higher towing rates and holding fees.
The owners of Hero’s Towing, Casher’s Towing, Southport Towing and A+ Towing were all arrested and charged, too. This ordeal later revealed MPD’s own city impound yard was following the same fee schedule as the 2015 memo. Officials at the time called it “a mistake,” and began issuing reimbursements.
The cases against Hero’s Towing and A+ Towing were quickly dismissed. Charges against Cashier’s Towing owner Will Burt and Southport Towing Danny Williams remain outstanding. It is unclear how Smith’s agreement with the DA will impact the other cases.
SOS Towing company had five trucks confiscated under Alabama’s civil asset forfeiture law and was the only company to face such action.
During a forfeiture trial last year, prosecutors were able to secure an agreement with the Smiths to surrender a truck owned by Gary Smith Sr. The hearing took place a week after Smith Sr. died, and prosecutors were able to strike the deal after suggesting they would enforce a newly passed state law that made the death of a defendant grounds to abandon claims to property. The state had possession of the business’ wreckers for a combined 13 months.
While charges were pending, none of the accused business owners were allowed to participate in the city’s tow rotation, which makes up a significant portion of business for local wrecker services. They were also barred from the state’s tow rotation as well.
Smith’s brother, JC Smith, told Lagniappe the family intends to take their four wreckers and launch a new business. He said they will apply with the city in the upcoming weeks.
JC Smith is a former MPD civilian employee of 10 years. He claims the actions against his brother and late father were retaliation for him exposing illegal activity at the Mobile city impound, which he alleges was illegally retaining more revenues when the abandoned property was sold.
JC Smith claims his family’s Constitutional rights were violated and is planning lawsuits against those responsible for the charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.