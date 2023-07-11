Parents of thousands of students across Mobile County were in for a bit of a shock late last week when they checked their mailboxes.
Over 15,000 truancy notices were sent out from the Mobile County District Attorney’s office as the current administration is taking a revamped approach to dealing with school absences across the county.
While the number of letters sent out at one time might seem like it’s indicative of an even bigger problem than it is, District Attorney Keith Blackwood said there has been a backlog of truancy cases since he took office in January. While his office has continued to have regular truancy hearings, Blackwood said the focus for the 15,000 notices centered on early morning truancy cases.
One of the things that could have contributed to the backlog, was the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) spokeswoman Rena Philips said the school system was focused on keeping its students healthy and urging those showing symptoms to refrain from coming to class.
“We didn’t do it during COVID because during that time, we were really encouraging you if you’re sick, stay home,” Philips said. “This is the first year we’ve started it back post-COVID.”
Philips said students get eight letters from parents excusing their absences and an unlimited amount of doctor’s excuses. When there are unexcused absences, schools contact the student’s parents via email and phone call. After the fifth unexcused absence, MCPSS sends the DA’s office a list of students, where Blackwood and his team handle it moving forward.
Blackwood said the truancy rate has “exploded” in the last 10 to 15 years and the pandemic led to an increase.
As for the renewed focus on the issue, Blackwood said he believes tackling truancy is important not only for a student's present, but their future as well.
“I believe [truancy] goes hand-in-hand with crime,” Blackwood said. “That’s not to say every kid out of the 15,000 letters we sent is part of that crime rate. But the data shows statewide, if not on national levels, that truancy and crime tend to go hand-in-hand in many ways. So it’s something I feel is very important to address.”
Blackwood said all of the letters sent out only pertained to MCPSS students. However, he said one of his goals is create separate early morning truancy for other school systems like Saraland and Chickasaw.
“I’ve been in contact with each superintendent and I believe they are all on board to have a separate one for the smaller school systems,” Blackwood said. “So that’s something we intend to do in the future and we will continue to have the larger sessions, not as large as this summer, but the larger sessions for MCPSS here at the courthouse.”
Blackwood said there are diversion programs his office is looking to implement which will help parents and students deal with repeated truancy. The punishment for violators is often probation. However, some parents could receive jail time for violating Alabama’s truancy laws.
For those who feel as though they received a letter by mistake, Philips said all they have to do is contact their respective schools to report the inaccuracies.
“We do our best with this, but if there are mistakes, please call us because attending school is very important for your academic success,” Philips said. “If people have a concern or they think the information is not correct, then they can contact their school and we’ll work with them to correct it.”
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.