When it’s spooky season, she’s the artist, the canvas and the actor. 

Once again, Baldwin County-based stage makeup professional and actor Tessa Moody is bringing her favorite characters to life, as she endeavors on a daily Instagram challenge to design and embody 31 different personas by Halloween.

Tessa Moody



