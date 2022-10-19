When it’s spooky season, she’s the artist, the canvas and the actor.
Once again, Baldwin County-based stage makeup professional and actor Tessa Moody is bringing her favorite characters to life, as she endeavors on a daily Instagram challenge to design and embody 31 different personas by Halloween.
For the past three years, Moody has used the month of October to transform herself into subjects from her favorite movies, video games, myths and anime through costume and makeup. She has become characters from all over the fictional spectrum, ranging from Riff Raff from “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” to Catwoman from “Batman.”
Moody lives in Orange Beach and is a manager and stylist at Salon West Hairdressers in Mobile. She is a member of The Studio in Daphne and has been active in the Gulf Coast theater scene for several years; she recently played the part of Audrey in Exit Stage Left’s production of “Little Shop of Horrors.”
The costume and character work Moody is doing in her Halloween series is where her passion for makeup coincides with her love of theater.
“I grew up always wanting to be a makeup artist,” Moody said. “I ended up going to school for theater and that gave me the opportunity to do a lot of makeup designs and that kind of work behind the scenes. After I graduated college, I was like, you know what, that's kind of what I want to do.”
Moody is a 2012 graduate of Gulf Shores High School and a 2016 graduate of Lander University in South Carolina, where she earned a degree in mass communication and theater.
Moody studied advanced makeup techniques for a year in Los Angeles at the EI School of Professional Makeup, where she trained under many notable artists and learned everything from beauty makeup to special effects to prosthetics.
With the help of body paint, makeup, light costuming and prosthetics, as of Oct. 19, Moody has turned herself into a total of 81 different characters since she began the annual event. She said she has a running note on her phone she adds to whenever she is inspired or receives a request. No one knows which character she’ll be until she posts it.
“I try to get inspired from a bunch of different media because my parents’ friends aren’t going to know who Kim Possible is and other people aren’t going to know who Pinhead is,” she said.
What makes the series particularly impressive is the amount of time Moody invests in it. Each project takes up to seven hours to complete.
Moody said she spends about two hours preparing for a character and, depending on how detailed and involved the look is, another two to four hours in front of her mirror painting herself. She then has to take pictures and go through the long process of removing all of the paint.
In her first year, Moody said, she roughed it and did all of her character work each day. However, she now starts prepping in September to ease her schedule.
“My first year was a really big mistake just because of how much time and work it takes,” Moody said with a laugh. “As I’ve done it, I’ve wanted to improve the quality of the work each year, so I started prepping beforehand.”
Early on, Moody said, she relied on costuming and prosthetics in her outfits, but she has gradually scaled back and is mainly utilizing body paint techniques to paint on her appearance, which she said has been a relief on her credit cards.
Moody said she started the series to highlight her favorite characters and showcase her talent. She said the majority of her followers are local friends and acquaintances and she stays motivated to complete projects by the feedback and reactions.
With a growing list of characters on her phone and no plans to slow down, Moody said people can expect to see her Halloween character challenge continue for the next several years.
Those interested in following Moody can find her on Instagram at @tessamoody.
