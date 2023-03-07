Daphne City Hall

An agreement with a Connecticut theater design firm to envision Bayfront Park’s focal point amphitheater and traffic improvements received unanimous approval at the Daphne City Council Meeting on Monday night.

The city will pay Nexstage Design $95,400 to design a multipurpose amphitheater “to support theater productions, music concerts, festivals, farmers’ markets, yoga classes and other events” over the next 18 months, according to a letter sent to City Development Executive Director Troy Strunk.

