An agreement with a Connecticut theater design firm to envision Bayfront Park’s focal point amphitheater and traffic improvements received unanimous approval at the Daphne City Council Meeting on Monday night.
The city will pay Nexstage Design $95,400 to design a multipurpose amphitheater “to support theater productions, music concerts, festivals, farmers’ markets, yoga classes and other events” over the next 18 months, according to a letter sent to City Development Executive Director Troy Strunk.
Nexstage will also work with Acentech for acoustics and audio-visual elements. The letter estimates the design will be finished by mid-2024.
Mayor Robin LeJeune said this contract is part of the city’s goal of creating a top-of-the-line event space for the renovated park.
“When we have performances down there [Nexstage will ensure] that it is done correctly for music, for if we have a play, those things, they’ll be able to help us design the actual sound and lights and things of that nature in the amphitheater to get the best out of those performances,” he said.
Generally speaking, LeJeune said work on the park is moving along, calling the city’s progress “tremendous.”
“We are still quite a ways away, but it is moving very well and we’re just excited about the progress they’ve made,” he said.
The council also authorized $67,130 for new traffic signals at Lavender Lane and Highway 98 near Chick-fil-A. At an Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce meeting in January, LeJeune discussed shutting down the ability to cross traffic there to reduce the risk of major car accidents.
“It’ll close off that crossover right in front of Chick-fil-A and it'll force people to go over,” he said Monday night. “We'll have a light by the police station. They'll be able to turn right on 98, but they won't be able to cross over to go left from Chick-fil-A.
“So it will be a right in, right out only at the Chick-fil-A site and we will have a light up at the police station with a road that goes behind those pieces of property and connects to Target.”
Roughly $1.1 million will go toward more than three dozen resurfacing projects across Daphne. This list includes parts of Lake Forest Boulevard, Lake Shore Drive, Fairway Drive and Eagle Drive.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
