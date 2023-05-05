With the Daphne Animal Shelter between facilities, several dogs and cats are in need of new homes before the center closes at the end of the month.
The animal shelter will host two adoption events in May to help eight dogs and several kittens find loving homes at discounted prices, according to a Friday statement.
“We are working closely with the Baldwin County Animal Shelter and local rescues,” Director of Operations Betsy Schneider said in a statement. “We have a great partnership and are thankful they have agreed to assist us during the construction, which is expected to take about a year.”
A new animal shelter will be built on the same site as the current one starting June 1. In the meantime, the shelter will operate out of a temporary facility with a kennel trailer, office and play yard.
The first adoption event is today, Friday, May 5 at the shelter from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and the last is Saturday, May 13 at the Al Trione Sports Complex from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The center closes on May 29.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
HB 401, introduced into the state legislature last Thursday, April 27, would expand the state obscenity law to prohibit drag queen or king shows in public schools, public libraries or any other public place minors would be present.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.