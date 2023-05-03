Daphne City Hall

City councilors gave Daphne Mayor Robin Lejeune the go-ahead Monday night to apply for grants to build 7,500 feet of new sidewalks in the city.

The $1-million project will connect existing sidewalks on Pollard Road and Park Drive to the City of Daphne’s Sportsplex through an $800,000 grant from the Alabama Department of Transportation’s (ALDOT) Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program (TAP). If accepted, Daphne will be required to supply the remaining $200,000 of the total project cost.

Daphne Pollard sidewalks

This map from the agenda packet shows Daphne's plan for the new 7,500 feet of sidewalks on Pollard Road and Park Drive.

