City councilors gave Daphne Mayor Robin Lejeune the go-ahead Monday night to apply for grants to build 7,500 feet of new sidewalks in the city.
The $1-million project will connect existing sidewalks on Pollard Road and Park Drive to the City of Daphne’s Sportsplex through an $800,000 grant from the Alabama Department of Transportation’s (ALDOT) Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program (TAP). If accepted, Daphne will be required to supply the remaining $200,000 of the total project cost.
“This project will provide pedestrian linkages between Daphne’s parks, schools and YMCA and numerous residential neighborhoods,” the application included in the agenda packet reads. “This project represents one of the most critical missing connections as it will provide a much-needed pedestrian connection between the city of Daphne’s state-of-the-art Sportsplex consisting of sports fields, trails, splash pad and playground and the Bounds Family YMCA facility.”
Around 3,000 residents live in the surrounding area and would have greater access to the city’s recreation facilities, the application reads. The improvement is part of a larger series of grant-funded projects to improve connectivity in Daphne.
“This project represents a critical component in realizing the city of Daphne’s vision of bringing together the entire community via a network of pedestrian-friendly trails,” the application reads.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
