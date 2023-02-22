Daphne police are investigating a horrific scene late Wednesday night.
Officers responded to the 120 block of Melanie Loop to discover multiple people were dead as a result of a shooting. A call came in around 6:15 p.m. reporting gunshots in the area.
Daphne Chief of Police Brian Gulsby confirmed to Lagniappe four adults were deceased due to the incident and the shooter is in custody. Gulsby said officials do not believe there are any additional suspects involved at this time.
According to Gulsby, all four of the deceased, as well as the suspect, are from the same family. One victim was found inside the residence with the other three found in the backyard.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
