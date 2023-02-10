Repairs to May Day Park and plans to expand Daphne’s waterfront amenities are underway after Monday night’s City Council meeting.
“Mayday Park will be closing effective Feb. 13 for a multitude of improvements including drainage, the pier repairs and the kayak launch,” Troy Strunk, the city’s executive director of city development, told councilors.
A post made on the city’s Facebook page noted the closure will last for roughly six months. The resolution councilors approved Monday night state the repairs will cost more than $133,000.
Mayor Robin LeJeune said in a January “state of the city” address that Bayfront Park will also undergo similar repairs and will be closed as well.
“We understand that it’s going to be a challenge and we are closing both of our major parks on the water,” Strunk said. “We appreciate the patience the public and the City Council are giving us at this time.”
He said the timing of the construction schedule and the funding for the repairs to both parks forced the closure at the same time.
“Hopefully, we’ll get it back up and we’ll be better than ever,” Strunk said.
The council also voted to finalize the deal with Gulf Health Hospitals, Inc. for 10.5 acres of bayfront property. Closing costs are estimated at roughly $6.7 million, and the city is supposed to pay around $1.9 million toward the purchase price.
“The total sales price is some $6 million, we had a $4 million grant that was GOMESA, I think, and this is the balance,” Councilman Ron Scott said. “We have a master plan for all of that as part of our waterfront and I'm excited about the opportunity.”
With the former hospital building spanning around 80,000 square-feet, Scott estimated constructing a similar structure from scratch would cost around $200 per square foot, and end up totaling $16 million.
In other words, he said the deal would save Daphne money while providing a canvas for further waterfront development.
“This will be a great start on a great project for this city long term,” Scott said.
