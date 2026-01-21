Gas Station

A stock photo of a Gas Station pump showing the different grades of gasoline.

 By Scott Johnson

A proposal to triple the city of Daphne’s gasoline sales tax sailed through a City Council meeting Tuesday night.

The ordinance, projected to bring in $400,000 in additional yearly revenue to the city, increased the gas tax from 0.01 cent per gallon to 0.03 cents, effective immediately.

