Daphne city councilors approved a clearer rewrite of a 19-year-old Mardi Gras throw ordinance and a deal to buy bayfront property from Gulf Hospitals Inc. for $6 million at their regular meeting Nov. 7.
In 2003, the City Council declared Mardi Gras krewes could only throw moonpies that meet U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) standards “regardless of place of manufacture” and prohibited such delicacies made outside the country from landing in revelers’ hands on the side of the parade route. It made no provision for how much a throw should weigh for the safety of those at its receiving end, but did restrict krewes from passing out throws directly from floats.
Mayor Robin LeJeune told Lagniappe he instructed the city clerk to comb through the city’s ordinances to find any that need clearer language. A member of a Mardi Gras organization herself, the clerk pulled the 2003 throw ordinance as one of the first for an update.
After researching council minutes from almost 20 years ago to figure out why they voted to ban foreign-made moonpies, LeJeune said an amended version appeared on the council’s Oct. 17 agenda for consideration.
“In general, we want more common sense things. It has to be individually wrapped, you can’t throw frozen food off a float, you can’t throw produce off the float, hard, heavy things,” the mayor explained. “It gives clarification to our organizations.”
The ordinance unanimously passed Monday night to “clean up some language and give [Mardi Gras groups] more clarity” maintains moonpies “made in the United States and single-wrapped” are the only kind eligible for tossing, but expands the menu to include “Party Pies, Oatmeal, Doughnuts and other similar type cakes.”
Doubloons, beads not made of glass, air-inflated toys, stemmed roses, Frisbees and any individually wrapped soft candies are still allowed under the amended ordinance.
In addition to rubber balls, “hard or heavy bean bags” and glass products, “sharp objects,” “wooden objects (except doubloons),” frozen candy or food, fresh produce, alcohol and “any single item weighing over 2 pounds” are among the rule’s new prohibitions. No mention of handing out throws from floats appears in the new language.
LeJeune said his office received no feedback from local groups or anyone in the community about amending the ordinance, nor was he aware of feedback at all. He lauded the city’s good relationship with Daphne’s Mardi Gras groups, and their willingness to cooperate with the city’s expectations.
“They preach that the parade is for the city and the families, so they are very adamant about wanting that relationship and that family atmosphere,” LeJeune said, reiterating the amendment exists to bring clarity.
Daphne police walk alongside the route just like Mobile police, and take note of any sketchy behavior, the mayor explained. However, LeJeune said, the city has “never really had to enforce any kind of citation to any organization because they want to know that they’re doing right.”
Also at the meeting, councilors voted to bring a years-long conversation about 10.5 acres of bayfront property along U.S. Highway 98 to an end in the form of a real estate transaction slated to close by January 2023.
Under the terms of the deal, Gulf Hospitals may continue using more than 34,000 square feet of the 83,000-square-foot facility for its surgery and imaging space rent-free for three years and then for three more years after that while they build another facility in the area. The city will take the rest of the building at the end of six years, at the latest.
LeJeune called the transaction an opportunity for the city to continue expanding its existing property overlooking Mobile Bay and create a destination tourism space around Bayfront Park. He imagined a possible indoor recreation center and gym at the facility, additional office space and parking, though formal plans for its use have not been set yet.
The deal “was just a win for the city and it’s a win for [Gulf Hospitals] because we get to work with them as they build new buildings out on [U.S. Highway 90] and give them an opportunity to stay where they are,” the mayor continued.
In the meeting, Councilman Ron Scott moved to consider the first-read ordinance for a vote immediately rather than holding it over to the next meeting. This motion was made and seconded by a unanimous roll-call vote.
Councilman Steve Olen moved to remove language from the ordinance that the agreement “is approved in substantially the form and of substantially the content as presented to and considered by the city” to make it clearer “we’re not open to further discussion or negotiation,” he said, “so there’s not anything in here to suggest they get to come back yet again.”
LeJeune said the fast-approaching holiday season and a readiness to conclude two years’ worth of negotiations motivated the suspension of the rules and early vote for adoption.
In other business, the council heard nominations for and voted on a new council president and president pro tempore. Councilwoman Angie Phillips was unanimously chosen to succeed Councilman Joel Coleman as council president, and Councilman Steve Olen won president pro tempore by one vote over Councilman Ron Scott.
Four public hearings will take place on Dec. 19 to discuss adding provisions for a medical overlay district to the city’s land use and development ordinance; the Infirmary Health Systems, Inc. pre-zoning amendment for the intersection of U.S. Highway 90 and Alabama Highway 181; the annexation petition for the hospital; and amending seven articles in the city’s land use and development ordinance.
Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
