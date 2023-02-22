Daphne city councilors voted to return a proposed ordinance establishing rules for short-term rentals like Airbnb and Vrbo back to the planning commission at their regular meeting Monday night.
The addition to the city’s land use and development ordinances would have opened the door to temporary housing for travelers and vacationers in Olde Towne, the Village Overlay district, five residential zones and mixed-use zones.
Such rentals would have been “permitted by right,” meaning without special review by the planning commision
Councilman Ron Scott made a motion to strike the provision “in order to request the planning commission to consider proposing additional provisions such as parking requirements,” he said.
His edit was unanimously approved, and councilors passed the remaining provisions for pharmacies and storage units. They also passed another ordinance requiring short-term rental owners to have a business license for each of their units.
Members of the public attended the meeting and questioned the city’s plan for short-term rentals.
Representing the Lake Forest Property Owners Association, John Lake said the city should “tighten” the rules and preserve the peace in Daphne’s neighborhoods.
He expressed concern at people who “move in once a month for a week,” adding “all the neighborhood is in an uproar” when those visitors block the streets with their parked vehicles.
“Most covenants do not restrict [short-term rentals] because it used to be they would say you can’t operate a business out of your home in a residential area,” Patrick Collins, an attorney who represents homeowners associations and property owners associations, said. “Most people would assume that includes a short-term rental business, but it does not under Alabama law.”
He said allowing short-term rentals in Daphne raises a concern for every community that does not have covenants restricting short-term rental use.
“I’m not really against short-term rentals,” Collins said. “I just know there are problems that come with short-term rentals that should be addressed before you allow it in the whole city.”
Recalling some of the cases he was represented in the past, Collins said the people who own short-term rentals may not always live in the same community as their property, and their rental may be their only business investment.
“It’s different if it’s next door to your house, but if it’s somebody living in Oklahoma or somebody living in South Florida, they’re not as concerned,” he said. “[There’s] nothing wrong with licensing and requiring business licenses. I think that’s great, but as far as just opening this up the way it looks to me it’s going to be opened up, it’s very concerning.”
Council President Angie Phillips said if the ordinance had passed without Scott’s amendment sending it back to the planning commission for further work, it could have come in conflict with many existing neighborhood covenants restricting short-term rentals.
“There are some things to work out,” Phillips said. “There are other reasons in addition to the parking that we want to see addressed.”
While Scott and his wife have enjoyed renting houses on vacations in the past through websites like Airbnb and Vrbo, he said such services become a problem when not used by families for fun outings.
“The problem is they become itinerant housing for workers that are working all over the country, and it’s not like a family coming in to rent it, it’s multiple individuals that are not related to each other, basically having a boarding house,” Scott said. “We have got to make sure we are protecting those rights of the homeowners that expect a reasonably quiet environment in which they have made an investment in their home.”
The ordinance requiring short-term rental owners to purchase a business license for each of their units states vehicles belonging to the people living there must be parked on-site and not “in the adjacent public right-of-way.”
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.