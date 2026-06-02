Daphne hires firm for amphitheater consulting BY GRANT McLAUGHLIN Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Jun 2, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Plans for a new amphitheater and streetscape at Daphne's Bayfront Park. Staff photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Daphne City Council voted unanimously Monday to hire a consulting firm to help launch the future Bayfront Park amphitheater.During the council’s Monday meeting at Daphne City Hall, council members approved a contract with DM Presents, LLC, for $30,000 to help with managing the amphitheater, Mayor Robin LeJeune said. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kA 5:ClQ=ECQm“%96JVC6 32D65 @FE @7 }2D9G:==6[ D@ E96J 92G6 2== E96 4@??64E:@?D[” {6y6F?6 D2:5] “(6 <?@H H6 42? 5@ D>2== E9:?8D[ 3FE H96? H6 H2?E E@ 5@ 2 =2C86 G6?F6 4@?46CE[ J@F <?@H[ d[___ A6@A=6[ D@>6E9:?8 =:<6 E92E[ H6 ?665 D@>6 96=A]”k^Am kA 5:ClQ=ECQm%96 4:EJ 92D 565:42E65 @G6C Sa >:==:@? E@ >2<6 C6?@G2E:@?D 2E q2J7C@?E !2C<[ :?4=F5:?8 E96 2>A9:E962E6C] %92E AC@;64E :D 6IA64E65 E@ 36 4@>A=6E65 3J a_af] %96 2>A9:E962E6C H:== 36 =@42E65 @? E96 H6DE D:56 @7 E96 A2C< 2?5 H:== 36 23=6 E@ 7:E a[d__ A6@A=6] %96C6 H:== 2=D@ 36 `h_ A2C<:?8 DA246D 25565 E@ E96 A2C<]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmp?@E96C Sf]a >:==:@? H2D 2=D@ AFE E@H2C5 E96 A2C< AC@;64E E9C@F89 2 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]3@6>]8@G^@:=\82D\6?6C8J^6?6C8J\64@?@>:4D^8F=7\>6I:4@\6?6C8J\D64FC:EJ\24E\8@>6D2QmvF=7 @7 |6I:4@ t?6C8J $64FC:EJ p4Ek^2m 8C2?E :DDF65 :? a_ab] k^Am kA 5:ClQ=ECQms| !C6D6?ED[ {{r[ {6y6F?6 D2:5[ 2=C625J 92D 2 8C62E C6AFE2E:@? :? q2=5H:? r@F?EJ 7@C C64CF:E:?8 E2=6?E E@ E96 7@C>6C w2?8@FE u6DE:G2= :? vF=7 $9@C6D[ H9:49 H2D C63C2?565 =2DE J62C E@ E96 $2?5 x? |J q@@ED >FD:4 76DE:G2=] %96 2??F2= >FD:4 6G6?E H2D 42?46=65 E9:D J62C] k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm“w:C:?8 E9:D 4@?DF=E2?E E@ 96=A FD H:E9 >2?28:?8 E9:D 724:=:EJ :D C62==J 96=A7F=[” {6y6F?6 D2:5] k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmp44@C5:?8 E@ 4:EJ 4@F?4:= C64@C5D[ E96 4@?EC24E H:E9 s| !C6D6?ED H:== =2DE 7@C E9C66 >@?E9D DE2CE:?8 yF?6 `]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmx? 255:E:@? E@ 96=A:?8 H:E9 @G6C2== A=2??:?8[ E96 7:C> H:== 2=D@ AC@G:56 “56D:8? 2?5 =2J@FE 25G:D@CJ D6CG:46Dj 7:?2?4:2= AC@;64E:@?D 2?5 3FD:?6DD A=2??:?8j 2?5 @A6C2E:@?D 2?5 G6?5@C DFAA@CE]”k^Am You can contact Grant McLaughlin by email at grant@lagniappemobile.com or by phone at 972-571-2335 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Music Events Concerts Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Grant McLaughlin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Candidate seeks to void Tuberville nomination Tuberville releases tax returns Database says Tuberville held Florida license until ‘23 ALGOP advances Tuberville nomination challenge State withholds confirmation of Tuberville tax status Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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