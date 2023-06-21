Daphne City Hall

Motorcycle escorts from the Patriot Guard Riders (PGR) may join funeral processions traveling through Daphne after the city revised a rule limiting processions to 10 vehicles, though Daphne Police Chief Brian Gulsby said they were always welcome.

Members of the Southwest Alabama chapter of the national nonprofit whose members attend the funerals of first responders and veterans at the request of the deceased’s family initially planned to protest the policy at Monday night’s Daphne City Council meeting, PGR coordinator Richard Ullo said, but the plan changed after city leaders amended the policy to allow PGR members to participate in processions if they give Daphne Police the proper notice.

