Motorcycle escorts from the Patriot Guard Riders (PGR) may join funeral processions traveling through Daphne after the city revised a rule limiting processions to 10 vehicles, though Daphne Police Chief Brian Gulsby said they were always welcome.
Members of the Southwest Alabama chapter of the national nonprofit whose members attend the funerals of first responders and veterans at the request of the deceased’s family initially planned to protest the policy at Monday night’s Daphne City Council meeting, PGR coordinator Richard Ullo said, but the plan changed after city leaders amended the policy to allow PGR members to participate in processions if they give Daphne Police the proper notice.
“That policy has been changed or at least adapted for the Southwest Alabama Patriot Guard Riders and we just wanted to come and thank the mayor [Robin LeJeune] and City Council and Chief [Gulsby] for allowing that to change,” Ullo said at the meeting. “Per Chief Gulsby’s request, we will make sure either a ride captain or a local funeral home representative will contact an appointed member of the [police department] leadership team, which has been given to us by Chief Gulsby in a timely manner for a veteran and first responder funeral request.”
He told councilors capping the number of vehicles in a funeral procession at 10 would have prevented PGR members from carrying out their mission to honor the lives and works of first responders and veterans. Though the cap remains in place, allowing a few PGR members to ride in processions makes sure the sacrifices of servicemen and women do not go unrecognized, he said.
“We know honoring veterans and first responders is important to the city and to the council and to the chief as well,” Ullo said. “We will continue to honor our veterans and first responders.”
Gulsby said his department created the policy in December 2022 to minimize the risk of injury that officers who accompany processions face and ensure the whole force is not “tied up” at one event.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.