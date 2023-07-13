Michael Hoyt

Daphne Municipal Court Judge Michael Hoyt

Longtime Daphne Municipal Judge Michael Hoyt will run for one of Baldwin County’s new district judgeships in the March 2024 primary, according to a Thursday afternoon statement.

The Alabama Legislature created the new district judgeship along with two new circuit court judgeships in Baldwin County when it passed Sen. Sam Givhan’s, R-Huntsville, Senate Bill 39 in its 2023 regular session.

Email comments and news tips to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.