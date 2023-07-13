Longtime Daphne Municipal Judge Michael Hoyt will run for one of Baldwin County’s new district judgeships in the March 2024 primary, according to a Thursday afternoon statement.
The Alabama Legislature created the new district judgeship along with two new circuit court judgeships in Baldwin County when it passed Sen. Sam Givhan’s, R-Huntsville, Senate Bill 39 in its 2023 regular session.
“The role of a judge is to fairly administer the law, not to create it,” Hoyt, who will run as a Republican, said in a statement. “Given my many years as an attorney, prosecutor and judge, I have had the opportunity to see all sides of the judicial process and can draw upon that knowledge and wisdom to be able to be an even-handed and well-tempered District Judge for the people of Baldwin County.”
Hoyt has presided over Daphne’s court for more than a decade, and has seen upwards of 3,000 cases, the statement reads. He is also the prosecutor for the city of Foley, and a managing partner at the Silverhill law firm of Harbison & Hoyt.
For the last seven years, Hoyt was chairman of the Baldwin County Republican Party. He described his conservative and Christian beliefs as “foundational” to his life and the way he would rule on the bench if elected.
“I know the people of Baldwin County share that same commitment in how we want to see our county governed,” Hoyt said in a statement.
He lives in Daphne with his wife and three children.
