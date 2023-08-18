U.S. District Court Federal Courthouse
By Scott Johnson

A Daphne man who stole a dead woman’s debit card in 2016 and spent thousands of dollars of the woman’s Social Security deposits was ordered by a Mobile federal district judge Friday to pay almost $70,000 back to the federal government.

Court filings show Kenneth Tatum will spend three months on probation and pay $69,954 in restitution after he pleaded guilty to stealing government money between 2016 and 2020 in an agreement signed in April. District Judge Kristi DuBose sentenced Tatum on Aug. 18.

