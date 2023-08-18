A Daphne man who stole a dead woman’s debit card in 2016 and spent thousands of dollars of the woman’s Social Security deposits was ordered by a Mobile federal district judge Friday to pay almost $70,000 back to the federal government.
Court filings show Kenneth Tatum will spend three months on probation and pay $69,954 in restitution after he pleaded guilty to stealing government money between 2016 and 2020 in an agreement signed in April. District Judge Kristi DuBose sentenced Tatum on Aug. 18.
Documents filed as part of the agreement show Tatum was working for a corpse removal business in central Florida when he swiped a dead woman’s debit card and started cashing in Social Security payments that kept depositing into the woman’s Bank of America (BOA) account after her death in 2016. The Social Security Administration (SSA) did not know the woman died until 2020, according to the documents.
“After [the woman’s] death at Orlando Health Hospital in February 2016, a nurse there completed a form that itemized [her] personal property that it turned over to the person who transported her body to the funeral home,” the document reads. “The nurse noted on the form that among her personal effects was a BOA debit card, and it was Tatum who signed the form.”
An SSA agent investigating the case found Tatum frequently used the debit card at a Daphne gas station between May 2018 and June 2019, and at a Spanish Fort gun dealer in 2018, according to the documents. Tatum bought two pistols from the Spanish Fort store in 2018, the document reads, and bought a pistol license for one weapon from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.
Tatum used the debit card to buy a 2018 Harley Davidson Street Glide motorcycle, and pay utility bills for properties he owned in Daphne and Fairhope, according to the documents. He also used the card to repair his car and his girlfriends’ cars.
“Tatum agrees that with respect to the State of Florida and [the woman], he abused his position of public trust when he stole [the woman’s] identification information, i.e. her debit card with her name and debit card number,” the documents read.
