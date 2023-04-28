A 69-year-old Daphne man will spend 17-and-a-half years behind bars after being found guilty of producing child pornography.
Stephen Richey was sentenced this week to 210 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Terry F. Moorer. He pleaded guilty in January. According to court filings, the victim in the case discovered the illicit images on Richey's cell phone, leading to an extensive investigation.
Court documents revealed that the victim contacted law enforcement in April 2022 after finding inappropriate pictures of herself on Richey's phone. The investigation subsequently uncovered numerous photographs of the victim, which were classified as child pornography based on their content and the child's age. During an interview with law enforcement,Richey admitted to taking the images.
In addition to the 210-month prison sentence, Moorer imposed a 25-year term of supervision upon Richey's release. The judge also ordered Richey to pay $7,000 in restitution to the victim, $5,100 in special assessments, and $40,000 in fines. Richey will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison and is barred from having any contact with minors.
