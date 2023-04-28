U.S. District Court Federal Courthouse
By Scott Johnson

A 69-year-old Daphne man will spend 17-and-a-half years behind bars after being found guilty of producing child pornography.

Stephen Richey was sentenced this week to 210 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Terry F. Moorer. He pleaded guilty in January. According to court filings, the victim in the case discovered the illicit images on Richey's cell phone, leading to an extensive investigation.

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.