Police say the man accused of murdering four people Wednesday evening was arrested earlier in the day for an incident at the same location he would later commit the crime.
Jared Smith-Bracy, 21 of Daphne, was arrested and later confessed to the killings in an interview with police.
At a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Daphne officials gave updates on the investigation into the homicides as well as providing a timeline for Smith-Bracy’s actions leading up to the incident.
Around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, Smith-Bracy was arrested on a criminal mischief charge for damaging a door at his grandparents house at 123 Melanie Loop, where Smith-Bracy was living. He was taken to Daphne jail and bonded out around 5 p.m.
From there, Smith-Bracy got a ride back to the house from an acquaintance. Once he arrived, police say he got out of the car and immediately went inside and began shooting.
Calls about shots fired came into police shortly after 6 p.m. and police searched the area with a SWAT team after finding the bodies of the deceased. Smith-Bracy was located in the woods behind the house and was detained.
Smith-Bracy is being charged with four counts of capital murder for killing the four victims who were identified as his 27-year-old brother, Jeremy Smith, 72-year-old grandmother, Barbara Smith, 80-year-old grandfather, Leonard Smith, and 71-year-old family friend Sheila Glover who was visiting from out of town.
Previous reports from police had stated all four victims were all part of the same family.
According to officials, Smith-Bracy shot three of the victims found in the backyard. Police believe his grandfather was the final victim as Smith-Bracy bludgeoned him to death with a pickaxe before returning outside and bludgeoning the previous victims with the same pickaxe.
“He was very cooperative and polite in the interview but he showed no remorse,” Daphne Detective Sergeant Jason Vannoy said during the press conference. “Horrific. You can use any adjective you want to and that’s not going to change. But yeah, it’s definitely the worst one I’ve ever seen in my 22 years.”
The gun used allegedly belonged to the driver who transported Smith-Bracy from the jail back to the house, as Smith-Bracy somehow managed to obtain it before getting out of the car.
As for the driver, police say once he heard the gunshots, he immediately called 911 and drove to their police precinct and waited to be interviewed by police.
“What came out of the interview with the driver, and we don’t have any evidence to refute that statement, is that he had no idea what was going on,” Vannoy said.
Asked if the death penalty was on the table for Smith-Bracy, Baldwin County Assistant District Attorney Teresa Heinz said it’s too early in the process to begin contemplating things like that.
“We’re less than 24 hours in and that’s a long way away from today,” Heinz said. “You have to look at a lot of factors not just surrounding facts of the case but its an in-depth investigation as to who he is, where he came from, how he was raised, educational background, IQ, mental status, if drugs and alcohol were present and of course different families have different preferences. Only certain extreme cases call for the death penalty. Clearly his criminal record will play into that and a lot of lengthy discussions have to be made.”
Smith-Bracy’s bond hearing is set for Friday at 10 a.m. in front of a Baldwin County Circuit judge in Bay Minette.
Heinz said she intends to seek no bond for Smith-Bracy at the hearing.
District Attorney Robert Wilters said this is the first time he could recall a quadruple murder in Baldwin County.
“I don’t remember of any (quadruple murders),” Wilters said. “We’ve certainly had instances with two but three and four, I don’t remember. It may be the first quadruple murder we’ve had in Baldwin County.”
